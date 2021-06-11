Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
The “Watermelon” adidas Forum Low Has Us Dreaming of Hot Pool Days

Written by Fabian Gorsler
adidas
Brand: adidas Originals

Model: Forum 84 Low

Release Date: Available Now

Price: $100

Buy: adidas

What We’re Saying: They look so juicy we just want to dive in and take a bite.

adidas Originals is still pushing the Forum 84 as its premier sneaker model this year. Some pairs — like Bad Bunny’s ultra-limited collaboration — have been smashing hits, while others have been less popular, though one could argue that there hasn’t been a single bad colorway of the Forum and that the model is severely underrated by today’s sneakerheads.

This latest colorway is a testament to that, arriving in a watermelon-inspired makeup that has us dreaming of a hot pool day. The white leather base on the upper gives the sneaker a classic foundation, while hits of collegiate green and pink glow add a bit of flavor to the mix.

The watermelon Forum Low is available now via adidas for $100.

