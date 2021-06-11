The “Watermelon” adidas Forum Low Has Us Dreaming of Hot Pool Days

Brand: adidas Originals

Model: Forum 84 Low

Release Date: Available Now

Price: $100

Buy: adidas

What We’re Saying: They look so juicy we just want to dive in and take a bite.

adidas Originals is still pushing the Forum 84 as its premier sneaker model this year. Some pairs — like Bad Bunny’s ultra-limited collaboration — have been smashing hits, while others have been less popular, though one could argue that there hasn’t been a single bad colorway of the Forum and that the model is severely underrated by today’s sneakerheads.

This latest colorway is a testament to that, arriving in a watermelon-inspired makeup that has us dreaming of a hot pool day. The white leather base on the upper gives the sneaker a classic foundation, while hits of collegiate green and pink glow add a bit of flavor to the mix.

The watermelon Forum Low is available now via adidas for $100.

