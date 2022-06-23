Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Colorful, Joyous, and Bold: adidas Originals by Wales Bonner SS22

Written by Tayler Willson in Style
As far as collaborations go, adidas Originals by Wales Bonner is certainly one of my favorites. Derived of any cheese, gaudiness, or repetition, each collection explores the unexplored and delivers time and time again.

Now entering its fourth season, Bonner’s archetypal political riffs on archival adidas garments return, awash with color, style, and cultural significance.

Renowned for her effortless ability to eloquently address the politics of identity, sexuality, and race, in 2021 Bonner was recognized as one of the United Kingdom's most influential people of African or African Caribbean heritage after she was named in the annual Powerlist.

Continuing to take this approach, adidas Originals by Wales Bonner Spring/Summer 2022 is yet another eye-opening divulsion into West African culture.

Sold Out
adidas x Wales BonnerWB Track Top
$295.00
Sold Out

Journeying to Burkina Faso for this season’s source of inspiration, Bonner – alongside photography duo Jalan and Jibril Durimel – explores the music and photography in the country throughout the 1970s and ‘80s, and incisively celebrates its unique energy and animated individuality.

Set to launch online June 4, the offering is everything we’ve come to expect from the British designer, but more. Bold and joyous in equal measure, WB Track Tops and Track Pants are informed by inherently 1970s color palettes, while athletic jacquard knitwear is introduced in the form of a vest and shorts combination.

Sold Out
adidas x Wales BonnerWB Samba Cream White/Bold Green/Easy Yellow
$175.00
Sold Out

Bonner has also played with adidas’ Country sneakers for two of four footwear options this season, as the WB Samba – one of the stand-out silhouettes from two seasons ago – returns in a duo of white/green and red/white variations.

Scroll down to shop the full adidas Originals by Wales Bonner SS22 collection

Sold Out
adidas x Wales BonnerWB Chino Pants Mesa Brown
$230.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
adidas x Wales BonnerWB Striped Longsleeve St Fade Gold/Scarlet
$155.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
adidas x Wales BonnerWB Tee
$105.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
adidas x Wales BonnerWB Knit Shorts
$125.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
adidas x Wales BonnerWB Knit Vest Scarlet/Black
$155.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
adidas x Wales BonnerWB Light Jacket
$315.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
adidas x Wales BonnerWB Track Top
$295.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
adidas x Wales BonnerWB Socks
$65.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
adidas x Wales BonnerWB Track Pants St Fade Gold
$260.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
adidas x Wales BonnerWB Country
$190.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
adidas x Wales BonnerWB Country
$165.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
adidas x Wales BonnerWB Samba Cream White/Bold Green/Easy Yellow
$175.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
adidas x Wales BonnerWB Samba Scarlet/Ecru Tint/Scarlet
$165.00
Sold Out
