From Crocs to Nike, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on prices and where to buy. Please note — some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Raffles, friends and family, and player exclusives — all of that before a mere mention of the many fire general sneaker releases out there. The world of sneaker drops can be a tricky place to navigate, but we’re here to help. Behold, the best of the best of what you can actually buy on the open market, right now.

This week’s selection is about as balanced as we’ve seen so far, featuring collaborations, classic sportswear brands, and good old running sneakers (with a twist).

The cream of the sneaker crop awaits you. What are you waiting for?

Shop the best sneaker releases on the market, as well as upcoming sneaker drops, below.

adidas x NAKED Copenhagen Tischtennis

adidas x NAKED Tischtennis $120 Buy at Naked

Release Date: September 13

Editor's Notes: In the saturated sneaker market, creating something truly unique is a hard feat. These lacey table tennis sneakers, created by adidas and NAKED Copenhagen, however, are a unique proposition.

Bodega x ASICS Kayano 20 'Small Wins Add Up'

Bodega x ASICS Kayano 20 'Small Wins Add Up' $180 Buy at Bodega

Release Date: September 12

Editor's Notes: Bodega and ASICS techy new sneaker comes with some great life advice: don't overlook the small wins in life.

Nike x Patta Air Max 1 Chlorophyll

Nike x Patta Air Max 1 '20th Anniversary Chlorophyll' from $299 (Available at 2 Merchants) Where to shop

Release Date: September 13

Editor's Notes: To celebrate 20 years of Patta, the Dutch streetwear OG is bringing back this Air Max 1 grail.

adidas x Wales Bonner Adios Neftenga

adidas x Wales Bonner Adios Neftenga Shoes $229 Buy at adidas

Release Date: September 12

Editor's Notes: Wales Bonner has dug through the adidas archives and brought back a record-breaking sneaker you’ve likely never heard of, the Neftanga.

Crocs x BEAMS Classic Clog

Crocs x Beams Classic Clog $80 Buy at sneakersnstuff

Release Date: Out now

Editor's Notes: Just when you think you've seen it all, BEAMS dresses Crocs' classic foam clog in a tiny leather jacket.

Nike x PEACEMINUSONE Air Force 1 '07 "Para-noise 3.0"

Nike x PEACEMINUSONE Air Force 1 '07 $200 Buy at Nike

Release Date: September 14

Editor's Notes: After creating a truly wild pair of Nike dress shoes, PEACEMINUSONE is taking on a more familiar Nike silhouette. The signature brand of K-Pop sensation G-Dragon provides the Air Force 1 with its third "Para-noise" makeover.

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety App for early access to limited-edition product drops on the Highsnobiety Shop. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.