From Crocs to Nike, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on prices and where to buy. Please note — some sneakers may sell out at speed.
Raffles, friends and family, and player exclusives — all of that before a mere mention of the many fire general sneaker releases out there. The world of sneaker drops can be a tricky place to navigate, but we’re here to help. Behold, the best of the best of what you can actually buy on the open market, right now.
This week’s selection is about as balanced as we’ve seen so far, featuring collaborations, classic sportswear brands, and good old running sneakers (with a twist).
The cream of the sneaker crop awaits you. What are you waiting for?
Shop the best sneaker releases on the market, as well as upcoming sneaker drops, below.
adidas x NAKED Copenhagen Tischtennis
Release Date: September 13
Editor's Notes: In the saturated sneaker market, creating something truly unique is a hard feat. These lacey table tennis sneakers, created by adidas and NAKED Copenhagen, however, are a unique proposition.
Bodega x ASICS Kayano 20 'Small Wins Add Up'
Release Date: September 12
Editor's Notes: Bodega and ASICS techy new sneaker comes with some great life advice: don't overlook the small wins in life.
Nike x Patta Air Max 1 Chlorophyll
Release Date: September 13
Editor's Notes: To celebrate 20 years of Patta, the Dutch streetwear OG is bringing back this Air Max 1 grail.
adidas x Wales Bonner Adios Neftenga
Release Date: September 12
Editor's Notes: Wales Bonner has dug through the adidas archives and brought back a record-breaking sneaker you’ve likely never heard of, the Neftanga.
Crocs x BEAMS Classic Clog
Release Date: Out now
Editor's Notes: Just when you think you've seen it all, BEAMS dresses Crocs' classic foam clog in a tiny leather jacket.
Nike x PEACEMINUSONE Air Force 1 '07 "Para-noise 3.0"
Release Date: September 14
Editor's Notes: After creating a truly wild pair of Nike dress shoes, PEACEMINUSONE is taking on a more familiar Nike silhouette. The signature brand of K-Pop sensation G-Dragon provides the Air Force 1 with its third "Para-noise" makeover.
Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety App for early access to limited-edition product drops on the Highsnobiety Shop. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.