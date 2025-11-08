Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas’ Monster Stomper Sneaker Is the Ultimate Flat Shoe Smasher

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Flat shoes? adidas' Ozgaia is anything but.

The Ozgaia sneaker derives its name from the almighty Greek goddess of Earth, Gaia. It channels her massive power, too.

Shop adidas

adidas essentially takes its most classic '90s chunky dad shoes runners and literally blows them up to make the Ozgaia.

The mega-chunky model features the classic breathable mesh and leather layers for the upper. It's then finished with this wildly oversized, stacked sole constructed from a single piece of rubber material.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Yes, adidas has a few trendy flat-soled sneakers on the market right now, including the Taekwondo (a.k.a. thee ballerina sneaker) and even the classic Samba.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

However, that hasn't stopped the brand from literally beefing up its newer models, resulting in sneakers like Pharrell's viral adidas Jellyfish and the XLG series. And we can't forget the huge Goukana sneaker, either.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

With the Ozgaia, adidas' chunky sneakers group chat remains active as ever.

The Ozgaia sneaker is mostly sold out for retail. However, interested sneakerheads can certainly score a pair through post-retail platforms like Kicks Crew and StockX.

Shop adidas
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas Turned a Ballet Flat Into a Ballerina Battle Boot
  • adidas’ Ultra-Thicc Superstar Is a Sparkly Diva in the Spotlight
  • A GORE-TEX adidas Icon With Class
  • An adidas Samba So Quietly Boring, It’s Beautifully Charming
What To Read Next
  • These Woven Leather Sneakers Ain’t Bottega. But They Might as Well Be
  • To Make His Most Beautiful Nike Forces Yet, NIGO Artfully Repaired Them
  • adidas’ Monster Stomper Sneaker Is the Ultimate Flat Shoe Smasher
  • New Balance's Apricot-Flavored Dad Shoe Is a High-End Fruit Snack
  • According to Data, Boring Style Is Back (Again)
  • “Standard” The North Face Is Unusually Cool The North Face
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now