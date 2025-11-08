adidas’ Monster Stomper Sneaker Is the Ultimate Flat Shoe Smasher

Flat shoes? adidas' Ozgaia is anything but.

The Ozgaia sneaker derives its name from the almighty Greek goddess of Earth, Gaia. It channels her massive power, too.

adidas essentially takes its most classic '90s chunky dad shoes runners and literally blows them up to make the Ozgaia.

The mega-chunky model features the classic breathable mesh and leather layers for the upper. It's then finished with this wildly oversized, stacked sole constructed from a single piece of rubber material.

Yes, adidas has a few trendy flat-soled sneakers on the market right now, including the Taekwondo (a.k.a. thee ballerina sneaker) and even the classic Samba.

However, that hasn't stopped the brand from literally beefing up its newer models, resulting in sneakers like Pharrell's viral adidas Jellyfish and the XLG series. And we can't forget the huge Goukana sneaker, either.

With the Ozgaia, adidas' chunky sneakers group chat remains active as ever.

The Ozgaia sneaker is mostly sold out for retail. However, interested sneakerheads can certainly score a pair through post-retail platforms like Kicks Crew and StockX.

