Trent Alexander-Arnold's Preds Are Pure Perfection

When Trent Alexander-Arnold fired home Liverpool’s equaliser against Manchester City in November last year, the 25-year-old simultaneously debuted his new to-be-released limited-edition adidas Predators.

Now, almost six months later, Alexander-Arnold's Predator boots are finally landing – but you'll have your work cut out to get some!

Titled the adidas Predator 24 ‘Pure Strike’, the clean-cut white and red Predator (akin to those worn by a certain David Beckham back in the day) were designed in collaboration with adidas and Alexander-Arnold, a former FRONTPAGE star.

Inspired by the versatile defender's care-free style of play, the boot’s all-white design is contrasted with bold red stripes cascading along the sides and capped by a signature red fold-over tongue — something of must when it comes to recreating a classic Predator boot.

“When I was growing up, I watched a lot of my idols playing in some of the iconic Predator boots over the years,” says Alexander-Arnold.

“So, to have fallen in love with this boot, and to play in this color in particular, is a dream come true. I cannot wait to get back on the pitch and test them out as soon as I can.”

Alexander-Arnold’s Predator arrives during a year that sees the boot celebrate its thirtieth anniversary, and some three months after the initial release of the mainline adidas Predator 24.

“The Predator 1994 was the silhouette that started it all and there is no better way to celebrate 30 years of this game-changing franchise than to revisit its early beginnings,” said Sam Handy, VP of Product and Design at adidas earlier this year.

“It was designed in a very different time, and with different methods that we deploy today. And this became our creative challenge. 'If the Predator 1994 was designed today, for today's athlete, what would it look like?'”

While the like-for-like take on the Predator will always be black and red, there's something special about Alexander-Arnold’s white and red iteration, which is undoubtedly the best-looking Predator yet.

Then again, are you surprised? Alexander-Arnold is one of football's most stylish players off-field, so the fact he's designed such a stellar boot isn't entirely out of the blue. Now the only problem is that if you’re gonna wear them, you’ll have to have the skills to match.