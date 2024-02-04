Sign up to never miss a drop
adidas' Retro Runner Is Sprinting to the Top

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Alright, adidas Samba, it's time to share the spotlight with another bubbling shoe: the adidas Country OG.

It was a matter of time before folks moved on to the next lowkey adidas shoe, after the Gazelle and Samba. And the adidas Country fits the bill.

It's understandable, really. Like its counterparts, the adidas Country is a simple flex, coming in an understated slim shape plus a typical leather build (maybe some suede hints here and there, depending on the rendition).

For the slightly stacked base, the adidas Country is then finished with a molded gum sole for gripping purposes. See? Nice and simple.

From own personal experience, the Country is also pretty comfortable. I like to keep my Wales Bonner pairs in rotation for the warmer seasons as a stylish throw-on for my errands in the city.

Another plus is the adidas Country's colorways, often as straightforward as its design. True to its retro background, we've seen classic collegiate combos like white and green or navy and yellow decorate the 70s running sneaker.

In 2023, the adidas Country sneaker got in on the fashion's shiny trend with three excellent metallic gold and silver schemes, all of which have since sold out (ICYMI: silver sneakers are all the rage right now, thanks to all things Y2K).

Even with the Country's silver shoes snapped up, that hasn't stopped folks from searching for them ("adidas country og silver" is one of the first results on Google).

It's no wonder the old-school runner landed on the Lyst Index as the fourth hottest product of 2023 Q4, ranking as the only sneaker for that particular category.

The adidas Country's shine isn't dimming anytime soon, from the looks of it. 2024 is already looking to be another good year for the runner, especially in the collaboration department. Names like Song for the Mute and Y-3 have super nice adidas Country team-ups floating around the internet as we speak (pony hair pairs included).

I haven't even begin to consider the unseen adidas Country sneakers, assuming adidas is cooking up more colorways and picking collaborators for its new hot sneaker.

So again, Samba who? It's time run, not walk, to the Country side.

