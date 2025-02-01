Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas' Tongue-First Samba Just Got Sportier (Slicker, Too)

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Samba's over party? Try again. adidas' Samba is still going strong, with a consistent delivery of new colorways and versions, such as this brand-new Samba Long Tongue sneaker.

The latest Samba Long Tongue varies from the other Sambas pushing the tongues-out agenda. The newest pairs are a lot sportier and, erm, slicker, thanks to its newly-designed quilted patent leather uppers.

With stitched leather and fold-over tongues, the Samba truly goes back to its soccer roots, embracing the design elements of the OG Samba and classic soccer cleats (a.k.a football boots).

I like to think of the newest Samba as the soccer-irific Samba MN that still checks the box for the flat-soled sneaker craze.

adidas delivers the Samba Long Tongue sneakers in a shiny black colorway, almost similar to Dingyun Zhang's glossy Samba collaboration. But the Chinese designer's pairs were indeed one of a puffed-up kind with its padded bumpers and all-black look.

The newest Samba Long Tongue sneaker also comes in a white patent leather option, now available alongside the black colorway on adidas' website.

