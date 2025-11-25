adidas’ Most Iconic Sneaker Is a Dazzling Disco Diva Now

adidas made a disco queen out of its iconic Superstar sneaker.

Just when you thought you'd seen every version of the adidas Superstar, the sportswear brand enters with its funkiest iteration yet.

Named the adidas Superstar Bold, the latest model is a Studio 54-ready shoe, featuring chunky platform heels, an upper showered in sparkly rhinestones, and shell toes.

It's almost as if adidas married its shiny Superstar II sneaker with the chunky Ozvenuz and a groovy disco shoe.

The adidas Superstar has received some adventurous makeovers over the years, having been reworked into a Timberland-style boot and even heeled dress shoes.

adidas

adidas' most famous shoe just wants to be a disco diva now.

The stacked Superstar Bold sneaker is currently available on adidas Belgium's website for €170, approximately $197.

