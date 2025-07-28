Jewelry Is For Sneakers Too

Jewelry isn’t only worn by people, it’s also increasingly decorating our sneakers. As is shown by adidas’ new Superstar project.

The classic shell-toed sneaker, an adidas mainstay since the ‘70s, is getting itself overaccessorized. Just as we’ve recently seen everything from bags wielding a huge array of trinkets to sunglasses pierced with rings, the adidas Superstar is getting decked out in a bunch of accessories.

At an event called "The Original Lab" in Tokyo, running for three days from August 8, adidas is letting people customize new pairs of Superstars with over 300 different options of embroidery and trinkets.

Chains, spikes, and pins are among the decorations pictured in a promotional image for the event (aka: all things that punks use to customize their leather jackets).

For those wanting to attend, the address is 6-chōme-25-6 Jingūmae. For those not in Shibuya, Tokyo, that weekend, well, there is another way to get your overaccessorized sneaker fix.

Either you can shop around the many recent sneaker releases with similar OTT ornamentation, including hardy ROA hiking boots, blinged-out Nike collabs, and mega-metal HOKA mules. Or, you can do some DIY.

Two years ago, against a backdrop of adidas Samba oversaturation, many people turned to customizing their own. Fast forward to today, and those many sneaker customizers can act as inspiration: You don’t need adidas offering a service to spice up one of its classic sneakers, you can do it yourself.

