Shockingly good things take time, or however that old saying goes. And JJJJound certainly took its precious time with its second adidas Samba sneaker. After nearly two years, the surprisingly nice-looking steppers is finally releasing!

JJJJound's adidas Samba collaboration — the brand's first time linking up with the Three Stripes — appeared on our feeds in 2022. We spotted two collaborative Sambas at the time: one creamy leather black pair and a second fuzzy suede brown version.

We officially met JJJJound's black Samba sneaker back in March, joined by a white colorway — both promised premium constructions by German artisans. Even with a new JJJJound drop out in the world, those who keep up with all things four J's couldn't resist asking, "What about the suede Sambas?"

Just two months after the second adidas shoe magically reappeared on social media, JJJJound shared photos of its charming brown adidas Samba sneakers on June 10. In the post, the label provided the best preview of its forthcoming sneaker, dressed in that familiar hairy suede and bathed in pleasing tan tones.

Like most JJJJound collabs (the previous Sambas included), the latest adidas sneakers maintain the usual quiet branding moments and equally lowkey stylistic appeal. The new Sambas are a tad bit more exciting than the brand's usual drop-offs, though, special thanks to the deliciously fuzzy uppers.

Dare I say, it's JJJJound's most compelling shoe yet even? Hm...

Anywho. JJJJound is finally unleashing its best Samba two years after it leaked. With an official JJJJound confirmation of an "SS24" drop, the long-awaited release of adidas Samba shoes is probably just around the corner.

At long last, the time has come for the good JJJJound Samba.