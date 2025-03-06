In Beautiful Beige, adidas' Samba-ish Tobacco Sneaker Is Smoking Hot

adidas' Tobacco sneaker is back again, riding a wave of popularity that's only just getting under way. This time, adidas' latest and greatest post-Samba shoe arrives in a forest-y green and delicious "Desert" beige.

The Tobacco sneaker, born in 1972, has a similar appearance to adidas' popular-to-a-fault Samba but the Tobacco isn’t just another flat sneaker.

It actually marks one of adidas’ first ventures into the world of built-for-leisure footwear. Specifically, the adidas Tobacco was intended to be a casual, non-sport sneaker, with a suede upper that exudes a tangible luxe factor and a gummy rubber outsole that keeps things a tad more casual.

Unlike the Samba, which, to its credit, does have a few suede iterations of its own, the Tobacco has a squared-off toebox similar to the adidas' Country OG, another buzzy adidas sneaker silhouette.

Compared to adidas' other flat-shoe offerings, the Tobacco is a relative sleeper in terms of popularity.

That’s partially because adidas has yet to give the Tobacco a wide release, making the low-top sneaker relatively hard to come by. But those who are tapped into the sneaker scene are hip to the luxe charms of the squat sneaker.

This includes brands like END., which brought back the Tobacco all the way back in 2024.

The modern adidas Tobacco revival though, begins with atmos' Tobacco sneaker, which came out in February and is the most luxe rendition of the sneaker to date (gold font 25th-anniversary tongue inscription? That's opulence).

No need to pit two baddies against each other, though. All of the Tobacco colorways are pretty great thus far, with these recent drops really emphasizing the low-top shoe's earthy appeal.

Available for release on adidas’ website later this spring, the Tobacco might look like a Samba from afar, but up close and personal, it's a total smokeshow all on its own.

Maybe Tobacco isn't so bad — you know, when it comes to sneakers, that is.