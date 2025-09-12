adidas’ Smoking Post-Samba Sneaker Is Made To Be Loved, Not Worn

Though it might not be one of adidas’ most famous shoe models, the adidas Tobacco is one of its most important.

Launched in the early ’70s, it is one of the brand’s first made-for-leisure sneakers, helping define adidas’ lifestyle offerings through its thin profile, simple panels, and gum underfoot.

The latest pair of adidas Tobacco sneakers doesn’t veer from that recipe. In fact, in “preloved brown,” it looks like it might’ve come straight from the ‘70s.

Dressed in soft cocoa-hued suede, the shoe’s lightly distressed upper is made to look like it's been pre-worn. Or pre-loved, as adidas would say.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It’s all set against adidas’ creamy three stripes and a dark gum sole that grounds the shoe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The adidas Tobacco is quietly becoming a frontrunner amongst the many post-Samba sneakers. Resurfacing in rich earth tones, its appeal comes partly from its scarcity, as adidas has only drip-fed the sneaker through small drops.

Early revivals from END. set the stage, but the modern wave really snapped into focus with atmos’ opulent pair featuring a gold 25th-anniversary tongue hit. From there, successive colorways have leaned into the model’s earthy palette, cementing the adidas Tobacco as a refined alternative to the now-ubiquitous Samba.

And as the scarcity formula is still very much working, the Tobacco “preloved” is dropping September 12, exclusively at Japanese online retailer FREAK'S STORE. The day when everyone can get their hands on this smoking sneaker is yet to come.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.