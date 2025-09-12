Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas’ Smoking Post-Samba Sneaker Is Made To Be Loved, Not Worn

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

Though it might not be one of adidas’ most famous shoe models, the adidas Tobacco is one of its most important. 

Launched in the early ’70s, it is one of the brand’s first made-for-leisure sneakers, helping define adidas’ lifestyle offerings through its thin profile, simple panels, and gum underfoot.

Shop adidas

The latest pair of adidas Tobacco sneakers doesn’t veer from that recipe. In fact, in “preloved brown,” it looks like it might’ve come straight from the ‘70s.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Dressed in soft cocoa-hued suede, the shoe’s lightly distressed upper is made to look like it's been pre-worn. Or pre-loved, as adidas would say. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It’s all set against adidas’ creamy three stripes and a dark gum sole that grounds the shoe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The adidas Tobacco is quietly becoming a frontrunner amongst the many post-Samba sneakers. Resurfacing in rich earth tones, its appeal comes partly from its scarcity, as adidas has only drip-fed the sneaker through small drops.

Early revivals from END. set the stage, but the modern wave really snapped into focus with atmos’ opulent pair featuring a gold 25th-anniversary tongue hit. From there, successive colorways have leaned into the model’s earthy palette, cementing the adidas Tobacco as a refined alternative to the now-ubiquitous Samba.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And as the scarcity formula is still very much working, the Tobacco “preloved” is dropping September 12, exclusively at Japanese online retailer FREAK'S STORE. The day when everyone can get their hands on this smoking sneaker is yet to come.

SHOP MORE ADIDAS

adidasSamba JP
$140.00
Available in:
Several sizes
adidasBW Army
$165.00
Available in:
38 2/339 1/340
adidasF50 Taekwondo W
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas’ Most Rugged Sneaker Is Somehow a Sophisticated Snakeskin Dress Shoe
  • The Classic adidas Samba, Made Thrillingly Frilly
  • The adidas Samba Is Quite Powerful at Its Most Rugged
  • adidas Made "Black Cat" Sambas
  • adidas' Wonderfully Worn Sambas Are a Beautiful Thing
What To Read Next
  • Highsnobiety & XL EXTRALIGHT® Love New York
  • Softness as a Sharp Sneaker Edge (EXCLUSIVE)
  • New Balance Sneakers as Piercing as a Tiger’s Eyes
  • New Balance’s Trail Shoe Is the Anti-Dad Sneaker
  • Nike’s Hardy Duck Boot Is Surprisingly Cozy
  • UNIQLO U Has Cracked the Art of Layering
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now