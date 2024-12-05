Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas Quietly, Flashily Rebirths an Obscure Ultra-Flat Sneaker

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
adidas
adidas is finally giving the Tokyo Decon, a certified sleeper sneaker, the shine it deserves.

The ultra-flat shoe, reminiscent of the recently popular PUMA Speedcat, is now available in a rich, gold colorway. Unlike the Speedcat (and popular adidas styles like the Samba and Gazelle), the Tokyo Decon features a squared-off toe, deviating from the curved styles we’re used to seeing. It also has a leather upper and leather lining, adding  some sophistication to the otherwise sporty sneaker.

The silhouette is similar to another up-and-coming adidas sneaker, the Country OG, which has been getting some major love within TikTok's sneaker community.

If you’re not a fan of metallics, the Tokyo Decon also comes in lime green — just as bold, but perhaps less regal. 

adidas' Tokyo Decon, available at select online retailers for $140, is a fresh take on the slim, flat sneakers we’ve seen this year, like Miu Miu’s New Balance. That said, it’s totally wearable — it’s nowhere near as subversive as Balenciaga’s "Zero" shoe, the French maison’s take on minimal, slimline sneakers. 

