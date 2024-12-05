adidas Quietly, Flashily Rebirths an Obscure Ultra-Flat Sneaker

adidas is finally giving the Tokyo Decon, a certified sleeper sneaker, the shine it deserves.

The ultra-flat shoe, reminiscent of the recently popular PUMA Speedcat, is now available in a rich, gold colorway. Unlike the Speedcat (and popular adidas styles like the Samba and Gazelle), the Tokyo Decon features a squared-off toe, deviating from the curved styles we’re used to seeing. It also has a leather upper and leather lining, adding some sophistication to the otherwise sporty sneaker.

The silhouette is similar to another up-and-coming adidas sneaker, the Country OG, which has been getting some major love within TikTok's sneaker community.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

If you’re not a fan of metallics, the Tokyo Decon also comes in lime green — just as bold, but perhaps less regal.

adidas' Tokyo Decon, available at select online retailers for $140, is a fresh take on the slim, flat sneakers we’ve seen this year, like Miu Miu’s New Balance. That said, it’s totally wearable — it’s nowhere near as subversive as Balenciaga’s "Zero" shoe, the French maison’s take on minimal, slimline sneakers.