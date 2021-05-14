How High Can the Forum Low Go?

Brand: adidas

Model: Triple Platforum Lo

Release Date: May 14

Price: TBC

Buy: adidas

What We’re Saying: Not only has the Forum Low been resurrected, but adidas spawned a new variation. Meet the Triple Platforum Lo, a recently-introduced take on the iconic Three Stripes sneaker that is characterized by a triple-stacked sole.

The larger-than-life Forum Low just surfaced in a clean "Crystal White" colorway due to arrive any minute. The pair is constructed from supple leather on the upper, which is then branded with tonal adidas insignias, including Three Stripes and the Trefoil logo on the side. The silhouette's signature design detail, the ankle strap, is still present on the Triple Platforum Lo, although all attention is diverted to the bottom of the shoe where the triple-stacked sole resides, transitioning from white to yellow.

"These basketball-inspired shoes lift up the B-girls of the world. The platform sole makes sure of it," adidas stated previously.

If you're into the heightened look of the Triple Platforum Lo, you can pick up a pair when it releases through adidas.com on May 14. Oh, and be sure to let us know how this one compares to the strapless Forum Low we recently stumbled upon.

