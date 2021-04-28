The adidas Ultraboost Comes Alive With Iconic ZX Colorways

Brand: adidas

Model: Ultraboost 1.0 DNA

Release Date: May 1

Price: $180 each

Buy: Packer

What We’re Saying: The Ultraboost was without a doubt a game-changing silhouette for adidas. Early on, especially, the performance-minded sneaker was offered in more muted colorways, leaving many longing for louder, vibrant iterations. Now thanks to the "ZX" pack, you can have just that.

adidas is celebrating both the Ultraboost and the iconic ZX range by bringing classic ZX colorways to the Ultraboost 1.0 DNA. With the collection, we find the Ultraboost 1.0 DNA decked out in three of the most recognizable ZX colorways ever.

As Packer — the exclusive retailer for the "ZX" pack — points out, "The 80s and 90s were a neon-soaked celebration of vibrant color, poignantly encapsulated by the original ZX range, which boasts some of the most wildly enticing colorways in sneaker history." These schemes have in turn taken over the Ultraboost, as the silhouette is reimagined through the lens of a different era.

You can look for the Ultraboost 1.0 DNA "ZX" collection to become available through Packer at midnight on May 1. Presale begins April 30 at 10 p.m. EST.

