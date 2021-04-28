Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The adidas Ultraboost Comes Alive With Iconic ZX Colorways

Written by Jonathan Sawyer in Selects
Packer
1 / 5

Brand: adidas

Model: Ultraboost 1.0 DNA

Release Date: May 1

Price: $180 each

Buy: Packer

What We’re Saying: The Ultraboost was without a doubt a game-changing silhouette for adidas. Early on, especially, the performance-minded sneaker was offered in more muted colorways, leaving many longing for louder, vibrant iterations. Now thanks to the "ZX" pack, you can have just that.

adidas is celebrating both the Ultraboost and the iconic ZX range by bringing classic ZX colorways to the Ultraboost 1.0 DNA. With the collection, we find the Ultraboost 1.0 DNA decked out in three of the most recognizable ZX colorways ever.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

As Packer — the exclusive retailer for the "ZX" pack — points out, "The 80s and 90s were a neon-soaked celebration of vibrant color, poignantly encapsulated by the original ZX range, which boasts some of the most wildly enticing colorways in sneaker history." These schemes have in turn taken over the Ultraboost, as the silhouette is reimagined through the lens of a different era.

You can look for the Ultraboost 1.0 DNA "ZX" collection to become available through Packer at midnight on May 1. Presale begins April 30 at 10 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, cop our new adidas ZX 8000 collaboration from Highsnobiety Shop below.

Sold Out
adidas x HighsnobietyZX8000 Qualität Cream White
$155.00
Sold Out

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, and sign up to our newsletter for the latest sneaker news sent straight to your inbox.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • From adidas to HOKA, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • From adidas to ASICS, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • adidas' Iconic Slide Looks Even More Weirdly Futuristic Now
  • Bad Bunny’s Ballerina Sneaker Was Already Bold — Now It’s Gold
  • From adidas to ASICS, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
What To Read Next
  • How a Basic Alarm Clock Became Fashionable
  • After the Lamborghini of Trail Shoes Comes the Lamborghini of Slides
  • An Artisan Umbrella for Yohji Yamamoto
  • New Balance’s "Sweet Caramel" Dad Shoe Is a Snack
  • The Freshest Clothes Are Also the Grimiest
  • 3D-Printed Air Maxes Are Real & They're Coming Soon
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now