Everything to Know About the Final adidas YEEZY Sneaker Sale

The last-ever adidas YEEZY sale is here. After months of murmurs, the German sportswear company finally confirmed its plans to sell its leftover YEEZY sneaker stock — well, some of it.

Even in the aftermath of the since-terminated partnership, there's no doubt that this adidas YEEZY drop will be a big one (potential swift sellouts and staggering resale prices are being discussed).

As we near the release day, a couple of burning questions may be rattling your brain like, "When's sale going down?" "Where to cop" "What's the future of adidas and YEEZY? We're listing everything there is to know about the final adidas YEEZY drop right here.

When does adidas' YEEZY sale start?

The adidas YEEZY sale's release date is May 31, 2023 in America though, depending on timezone, the YEEZY sale will elsewhere on June 1.

Where can I cop YEEZY sneakers?

adidas will sell all YEEZY shoes exclusively through adidas's website and the adidas CONFIRMED app.

What YEEZY shoes is adidas dropping?

According to adidas, the YEEZY sale will consist of drops originally scheduled for 2022. So far, only the YEEZY Boost V2 350 "Onyx" and "Carbon Beluga" colorways are loaded on the North American calendar for May 31.

adidas also teased several other silhouettes and colorways, including (from left to right in the pic above): the YEEZY 350 V2 CMPCT "Panda," YEEZY 500 "Utility Black," YEEZY Boost 380 "Covellite," YEEZY slide "Azure," YEEZY 450 "Cinder," YEEZY Boost 700 V2 "Tephra," YEEZY Foam Runner "MX Azure," YEEZY Boost 700 "Salt," YEEZY 350 V2 "Zebra," YEEZY slide "Onyx," YEEZY Foam Runner "Clay Red," YEEZY Boost 350 "Pirate Black," and YEEZY Foam Runner "Clay Taupe."

These silhouettes may show up differently for other regions and dates, as adidas' website notes that the YEEZY shoes' "release catalog and schedule may vary in select locations."

In a press release, adidas also revealed that "additional releases of existing inventory are currently under consideration, but timing is yet to be determined." Just some food for thought but the implication here is that adidas may more YEEZY drops planned for the near future.

Regardless, have those copping fingers ready for the May 31 release date (and maybe in the days to follow). Anything could happen.

Are adidas and YEEZY getting back together?

For a moment, it appeared there could be a chance the adidas and Kanye "Ye" West's YEEZY brand would reunite. But at least for now, they will remain separate entities.

After initially placing the collaboration under review in October 2022, adidas eventually cut ties with YEEZY for good following Ye's anti-Semitic tweets and a string of other objectionable outbursts.

While the sale of adidas YEEZY came to an immediate halt, then came the question: what will adidas do with its estimated $1.3 billion-worth of leftover YEEZY shoes? And now, we have an answer.

In the aftermath of the YEEZY founder's hate-filled tirades, adidas plans to donate a portion of the adidas YEEZY sale proceeds to organizations dedicated to fighting discrimination and hate like Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change, an organization founded by George Floyd's brother and sister-in-law.

"At a time when antisemitism has reached historic levels in the U.S. and is rising globally, we appreciate how adidas turned a negative situation into a very positive outcome," Jonathan A. Greenblatt, ADL CEO, said in a statement. "They have shown real thoughtfulness in engaging with community organizations working to combat this pernicious and stubborn hatred."

Who will be selling YEEZY?

Kanye "Ye" West will continue to sell YEEZY products as he is the sole owner of the YEEZY brand. adidas YEEZY was a collaborative effort between Ye and adidas that ended in late 2022, which means no more new YEEZY sneakers.

Ye has already created a new YEEZY clothing collection that includes tight T-shirts and a distinct lack of shoes that suggests a rebuttal to the popularity of the adidas YEEZY sneakers.

No more YEEZY BOOST 350s and YEEZY Slides, just MMA shin guards

What makes YEEZYs so popular?

adidas YEEZY sneakers were made popular by their limited availability and association with Kanye "Ye" West. However, the shoes are so popular that they've now eclipsed the fame of the YEEZY founder.

Instead, YEEZYs are a cultural touchstone, famous enough to be recognizable as a "hype" sneaker and available in large enough numbers to be attainable by anyone who wants them.

YEEZY sneakers are also especially comfortable, thanks to breathable uppers and special adidas cushioning in their sole units.

What does SPLY stand for on YEEZY?

YEEZY sneakers sometimes are printed with "SPLY" text in reference to YEEZY SUPPLY, the now-defunct website where adidas used to release new YEEZY shoes and colorways. YEEZY SUPPLY shut down in early 2023, which is why adidas' final YEEZY sale will be held on the adidas CONFIRMED app.