Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

adidas Will Sell Remaining YEEZYs for Charity

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

adidas has devised a plan to offload its unsold YEEZY shoes. On Thursday, adidas chief executive Bjorn Gulden told shareholders that the company will sell its inventory of Ye-designed sneakers and donate the proceeds to charity.

The move comes seven months after adidas terminated its partnership with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, who launched YEEZY with the German footwear brand in 2015. In October 2022, it cut ties with the disgraced rapper in response to several antisemitic remarks he made during interviews and on social media.

"adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," the company asserted in a statement posted to its website. "Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."

YEEZY reportedly generated close to 10 percent of adidas' annual revenue. If the company destroyed its remaining stock of unsold YEEZY shoes, which analysts estimated is worth $300 million to $500 million, it would suffer massive losses.

Gulden clarified that adidas would not destroy the unsold stock, a practice that some brands employ. However, burning or otherwise defacing large amounts of product isn't exactly environmentally conscious.

"Burning is not the solution,” Gulden said. "What we are trying to do over time is to sell parts of these goods and then donate to organizations that help us and that also have been hurt by Kanye’s statements." He did not specify which organizations the company plans to support.

Shop our latest products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    No One Does Jonah Hill Style Like Jonah Hill

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    ATTN, NYC: Chloë Sevigny Is Having a Closet Sale

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    adidas Will Sell Remaining YEEZYs for Charity

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    C.P Company, ROA & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Statement Dressing Is Second Nature to A$AP Rocky

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Inside Project 6, the New Festival Concept by Outlook

    Culture
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023