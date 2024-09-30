The Ultra-Elderly Raf Simons-Approved adidas Dad Shoe Is Finally Back

adidas Ozweego is arguably the most important dad shoe of our era. The original Ozweego was quite literally a dad shoe, a zero-hype affordable walking sneaker that was blessed by Raf Simons and became one of adidas' most era-defining sneakers.

Debuting in its collaborative form way back in Simons' Fall/Winter 2013 collection, the adidas Ozweego was reborn way ahead of its time.

In an era of Nike Flyknit Trainers and OG YEEZY drops, the Ozweego was a true odd duck. It was curiously chunky and resolutely elderly, even though Simons' iteration added spiffy neon accents and textural intrigue.

But you can see its influence on the generations of hyped dad shoes that followed, from newly appreciated New Balance runners to the contemporary HOKA boom.

The Ozweego itself, however, didn't stick around long enough to see the fruits of its labors.

adidas released various retooled Ozweego silhouettes over the years — as recently as this year, even — and Simons' short-lived in-house footwear line even aped the shape of the original adidas shoes but the OG Ozweegos have been a scarce commodity.

Until now, finally.

adidas has quietly reissued the Ozweego Pro, a fairly faithful version of the chunktastic walking sneaker, on its website for a not-unreasonable $130. The reborn Ozweego wears a terrifically throwback white and metallic silver makeup and a slightly more advanced primary color design, each fitting for the beefy but versatile low-top.

The Ozweego Pro isn't quite as clean as its forebear but it's a worthy remix of a true classic.

No cons to the Ozweego Pro, in other words.