You Can't Wear ALD's New Shoes Until 2024

I’m not sure about you, but when I cop a pair of sneakers I’m looking to have them on foot that same day, or at least by the end of the week. Even on the rare occasion I buy a pair on pre-order, the maximum time I’m waiting is a week or two.

Still, these numbers pale in comparison to the lead time of Aimé Leon Dore’s latest New Balance 860v2 collaboration, which is available to pre-order now.

According to the label’s website, the collaborative 860v2s, which were officially revealed today via ALD’s Instagram, have an estimated shipping date of “February - March 2024.”

So, if my calculations are correct, that’s a minimum seven month wait on a pair of $150 sneakers, nearly the same length of time it takes a fetus to develop into an actual baby, which seems a little excessive to me.

@teddysantis

The sneakers, which were actually first revealed on July 18 via the IG of ALD's creative director and founder, Teddy Santis, arrive in three colorways (orange/yellow, white, and luminous yellow) although you'll probably forget which ones you ordered by the time they arrive.

“Once your reservation is placed, your payment method will be charged in full. You will receive confirmation via email after submitting your reservation,” states the small print on the Aimé Leon Dore pre-order webpage. “All reservations are final sale. No returns or exchanges will be accepted,” it adds.

Aimé Leon Dore 1 / 2

Incredibly, if previous Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance collaborations are to go by, these 860v2s will sell out instantaneously, regardless of the lead time.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

For me, it’ll be a pass. Not just because I don’t wanna wait seven months for a pair of sneakers, but because I could probably hand-craft my own pair of 860s in that time anyway.