New Balance’s Basic Runner Is Basic No More

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

New Balance’s Fresh Foam X 1080 v13 is arguably the Boston label’s best everyday running sneaker, which considering the depth of NB’s archives is really saying something.

That said, the NB 1080 is a pretty basic shoe all things considered. As in, it has a chunky midsole, a stretchy, meshy upper, and comes in handful of mediocre colorways. It does the job and, quite frankly, not a load more. Which is fine for an everyday running shoe.

Now, though, thanks to Tokyo Design Studio, New Balance’s contemporary premium Japanese subline, the Fresh Foam X 1080 v13 has been reimagined into a great-looking lifestyle sneaker by way of a camo green makeover.

Arriving as a part of New Balance Tokyo Design Studio’s new Uni-essentials by TDS collection (which also includes a selection of apparel), the New Balance 1080 TDS retains the same build as its inline counterpart. However, instead of the classic hues we’ve been accustomed to, it comes draped in a stealthy green colorway atop an all-black midsole.

This sort of rejig is typical of New Balance Tokyo Design Studio, which has a reputation for turning classic sneakers into more contemporary silhouettes.

Last year TDS took a swing at New Balance’s Fresh Foam X More Trail v3 by realising the chunky silhouette in all-black or a caramel colorways.

TDS’ take on the Fresh Foam X 1080 v13, though, is a step up from last year’s release aesthetically. It’s taken an everyday running shoe designed for mileage and turned it into an everyday lifestyle sneaker designed for, well, life.

