“Oreo” or “Off Noir”? Either Way, the Latest Jordan 3 Is Quite Tasteful

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

The Jordan Brand is still playing Santa Claus as it continues to drop off sneakers from its Holiday 2023 collection. Next on the list? The release of the Air Jordan 3 "Off Noir." Finally.

Whether you call them the "Oreo 3s" or the "Off Noir 3s," the shoe's nicknames speak to one quality about the forthcoming Jordan 3: taste.

Indeed, the women's Air Jordan 3 "Off Noir" is quite tasteful, arriving in a stylish outfit of primarily black with creamy white and grey hints.

The Air Jordan 3's even receive premium leather and smooth suede for the upper, while classic Jordan touches like the Jumpman hangtag and elephant make for a timeless finish. When I spotted the pairs amongst the Holiday lineup, I almost instantly got Anna Wintour Jordan 3 vibes — even more now seeing the luxe details.

When people think of the "Oreo" colorway, the Jordan 5 often comes to mind. But I must say: the snack-level scheme mingles quite well with the Air Jordan 3. And Jordan fans seem to agree. I lost track of the endless "these are clean" comments.

Releasing on November 15, the Air Jordan 3 "Off Noir" will be finally available on Nike's SNKRS app and at select retailers. The price? $200.

It's been a busy season for the Jordan Brand. In between dropping off highly-anticipated team-ups with names like A Ma Maniére, the label is still rolling out its non-collab sneakers. Even though, some have been sitting on shelves since their launch.

The Off Noir 3s have already dropped at stockists like Net-a-Porter and Revolve, with very few pairs left. It seems like folks are a little more excited about the Off Noir 3s, and understandably so (they're pretty nice). For those interested in copping, may a W await you on release day.

