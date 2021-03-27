Forget the L, the Jordan 5 Stealth Is Still Available Here

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

Less is more. We’re guessing this was the overarching force when Nike turned its attention back to this super-clean, highly underrated 2006 release. The Air Jordan 5 Retro Stealth comes as the latest Jordan silhouette to get the retro treatment with a restrained update, and you can cop a pair already at StockX.

It’s been 15 years since the Air Jordan 5 Retro Stealth last hit shelves, and the immaculate pair has matured elegantly over that time. A premium white leather upper remains alongside the familiar Hyper Royal highlights to the part-transparent outsole, lining, Jumpman logo, and toggle. New additions come in the form of impactful black hits to the signature, jagged midsole design and tongue lining. A large portion of the colored aspects of the Air Jordan 5 Retro Stealth are hidden when the shoe is on-foot, making this a highly versatile pair that styles naturally for spring and summer.

As a close representation of its 2006 OG release, the Air Jordan Retro 5 Stealth will no doubt register strongly on Jordan aficionados’ radars. Not only does it impress in terms of its OG status, but its understated palette will appeal to first-time fans, too.

A look at StockX market data reveals a 52-week high selling point of $338 averaging out at $285. We’ve definitely marked this pair as a spring/summer go-to thanks to its clean, versatile finish. Be sure to reserve a certified-authentic pair for your sunshine-season rotation from StockX now.

