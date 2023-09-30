At Alexander McQueen SS24, Sarah Burton Takes Her Final Bow

It's the end of an era at Alexander McQueen. Today, Sarah Burton delivered her last collection for the house after stepping down as creative director earlier this month.

For her last hoorah at Alexander McQueen, the designer went out with a bang, complete with blooming dresses, gilded fringes, sculptural tops, and dramatic albeit elegant pieces — a Spring/Summer 2024 offering that felt so Lee McQueen and so Burton (and will be deeply missed by the fashion girls).

Alexander McQueen SS24 opened with Kaia Gerber and closed with Naomi Campbell, who appeared to shed a tear during her concluding walk. And she wasn't alone.

Burton herself took a teary-eyed final bow at the end of the show, making for an emotional close to her chapter at the house.

Famous faces like Stray Kids' I.N, Yara Shahidi, and Elle Fanning filled the front row with their Alexander McQueen looks — not just pieces from the SS24 collection, either. For example, Fanning wore an SS13 Alexander McQueen ensemble, serving up a stylish reminder of the Burton's legacy at the house.

Burton's departure from her role came as a shock on September 11. As far as her successor, Alexander McQueen says the announcement will come all in "due course."