Your Summer Throne Is Made By and wander x Helinox

After months of cloudy skies, the sun has finally risen. For us here in Berlin, that means leaving the house and getting that Vitamin D flowing. That’s why a folding chair is crucial among our summer staples. Whether you are lucky enough to hit the beach regularly or want to enjoy the sun rays by the park, this and wander x Helinox Folding Chair has your back.

Famed for its hiking outerwear, it’s no surprise that and wander chose Helinox — the expert in outdoor equipment — to partner up with. Both brands share the same passion for the outdoor lifestyle and nature. So, a partnership like this couldn't be more accurate.

Helinox already has a history of teaming up with outerwear brands. Along the way, we’ve seen collaborations with labels like Carhartt WIP, Maison Kitsuné, and NEIGHBORHOOD. The Korean brand has even impressed Nike, as last year they joined forces and brought us the Jordan Folding Chair. Now, and wander wants its own version, too.

This and wander x Helinox Folding Chair features a polyester seat making it super comfortable and durable. The chair’s frame is made of Helinox premium aluminum which makes it stable on all terrain. As for its design, the piece features an all-black colorway and has white stitching throughout. and wander’s signature poetic phrases detail the black build in contrasting white lettering. The and wander x Helinox Folding Chair also comes with a portable bag with a velcro strap to hang on the chair frame.

During summer, the list of activities to do is endless. We have festivals, beach days, and camping trips ahead of us. For that, choosing the right portable chair is not an easy feat. Opt for this lightweight and wander x Helinox Folding Chair to enjoy the sun anywhere you like.

Shop the and wander x Helinox Folding Chair below.

Folding Chair $438 and wander Buy at Matches

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the the Highsnobiety Shop. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.