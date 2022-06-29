Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Kick Back, Relax – Maison Kitsuné is Tapping into Helinox

Written by Sam Cole in Design
Helinox
Have you yet met the demands of your upcoming outdoor adventures this summer? It's a lot of admin, but Helinox continues to take much of the leg work out of the process with its frequent gear drops. Next up, the French-Japanese Maison Kitsuné steps into the spotlight for a multi-piece collection that'll spice up your next camping trip.

During the peak of the pandemic and directly following the easing of lockdowns across the globe, many of us set our sights on the great outdoors. That's not to say we'd never stepped out of the city, but after so much time locked up indoors and with international travel restricted, there was no better time to explore nature on our doorsteps.

Many took to hiking, and camping became the new vacation. I, for one, swapped out city streets for a trek up Snowdon and enjoyed every minute of it.

As we return to normal, this closeness to nature has been maintained – you need only look at sneaker and apparel brands' newfound addiction to Gorpcore to realize it. With all of that newfound time in the outdoors, you want to be comfortable, which is where Helinox steps in.

Thanks to its seemingly limitless supply of outdoor gear and furniture, Helinox has left its mark on the festival season in a big way – big sends in its super comfortable chairs. That being said, they're just as perfect for camping, too.

For its latest collaboration, this time around with Maison Kitsuné, nature and community takes center stage for a spanning delivery of an ultralight chair, tables, and cot for peak comfort while outdoor living. Within, you'll find the iconic Maison Kitsuné ‘Camo Fox’ print and the new "Camp" logo, giving your new gear a sprinkle of spice.

Ready-up for your next outdoor adventure – the Maison Kitsuné x Helinox collection is available online now.

