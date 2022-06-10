Festival Season Without a Helinox Just Wouldn't Be Right

With global music festivals back and bigger than ever, ensuring you're correctly equipt for the season is essential. Few brands understand the needs of the festival-goer quite like Helinox, and its new Festival Incline Chair is a testament to that.

Sit back, relax, and crack a cold one. That's not the Helinox motto, but honestly, it should be. If the sun has decided to rear its head, cloud coverage has cleared off, and there's the scent of barbeques floating through the air, chances are you'll be headed down to your local park, crate in hand, ready to catch a vibe – but chairless? I think not.

Kicking back in comfort is great, but twelve hours deep into a four-day festival, securing the right piece of festi' furniture is of the utmost importance. Luckily, Helinox is on the same wavelength and has altered one of its fan-favorite styles to accommodate the needs of the season.

The Festival Incline Chair is a slimmed-down, lighter-weight version of previous seating styles, with an almost ground-level seating position for the ultimate cotch. Obviously, transporting it is just as important as giving your legs and breather, so the new compact style comes complete with a shoulder-strapped carry case for complete ease of access.

While utilitarian, military-styled colorways are a staple of the South Korean brand, this new three-piece line-up is everything but subtle. To ensure your furniture pops off just as much as your 'fits, bright pattern work has been applied to two, including blue paisley and tie-dye, while the third opts for all black, in case you're trying to stay lowkey.

All three colorways of Helinox's new Festival Incline Chair are available to shop online now.