Rep' Your Set (or Just Sit Down) on a Helinox Blue Bandana Chair

Written by Sam Cole in Design
Helinox
Just in case you'd forgotten, it's that time of year again; beers in the sun, and what better way to kick off the season than getting cozy in Helinox's new Blue Bandana Collection? None, I say!

Roundabout this time of year, the beer gardens are bustling, the weekends are thriving, the sun shining, and we just can't help ourselves but turn every corner of the outdoors into a party. After the dredge of winter huddled under SAD lamps, who can blame us?

In my head, if the sun's out, festival season is creeping towards us, which means picking up one of the summer's most essential pieces of gear. The humble camping chair.

Fold 'em up, crack 'em out, and just like that, you're initiated into cozy gang. For real though, Helinox has been serving up some of the industry's best when it comes to functional outdoor furniture, and it's more than the kind of stuff your parents would throw into the back of the car on those family camping trips – this stuff is genuinely cool.

The brand has stayed steady on updating its arsenal of gear, providing everything from a classic foldable chair (which folds up to the size of a generic tripod), a sunset chair, a table, a tote, and more.

For its latest collection, the brand goes full Compton with an arrangement of furniture dressed head-to-toe in a bold Blue Bandana print.

The head-turning blue and white paisley arrangement covers a total of eight pieces, allowing you to build the bandana print camp set up of your dream – the kind that Grand Theft Auto's Carl Johnson might be proud of (color-dependent, of course).

All eight pieces from the Helinox Blue Bandana collection are available to shop online now.

