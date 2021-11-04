Jordan Brand's Helinox Chair Was Designed for (Sneaker) Camping

As functionality becomes more and more in vogue, Helinox has found itself leading the camping gear pack. Not only does the Korean company have an eye for trends and stylish collaborators, but its actual product is rock solid, inherently appealing even for folks who'll never hit the trail.

Who better to become Jordan Brand's first South Korean partner?

The genesis of this region-specific collab was the Jordan 3 "Seoul" that launched back in 2018. Loads of sneakerheads pulled up with their packable Helinox chairs to await the shoe's release and the local Jordan team took notice.

Around the same time that the AJ3 "Seoul" launched, Helinox and Nike ACG crafted a limited edition version of Helinox's signature Chair One, so the Korean company was very much on Nike's radar.

Helinox 1 / 3

Really, you could say that this Korean-exclusive Jordan Chair One is three years in the making. It's not like Helinox wasn't doing anything in the meantime, of course, having partnered with everyone from Bodega to KAWS to Maison Kitsuné for special edition seats, tables, and tents.

But this Jordan is still a special affair and it has the branding to prove it, if the Korean flag-inspired colors weren't obvious enough.

For instance, all of the text, aside from Helinox's English name, is rendered in Hangul, including Michael Jordan's name and jersey number.

Helinox 1 / 3

There's also a tiny Korean flag tag on the red side and a special pocket on the blue side — instead of the usual Chair One patch pocket, this seat sports a basketball net-inspired nook.

It's this attention to detail that puts Helinox above the other pretenders to the throne. Even though this Chair One is, like I said, a Korean exclusive, Helinox's mainline fare is no less rock-solid, capable of keeping you comfortable at home, the campsite, or chilling outside of the Nike store.