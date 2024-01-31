Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

A.P.C. Launches Beauty Line Inspired By... Nietzsche?

in BeautyWords By Alexandra Pauly

A.P.C., the French fashion brand best known for well-made wardrobe staples and raw denim, has launched a collection of six beauty products with a philosophical bent.

Priced between $20 and $85, the range includes shower gel, body lotion, hand cream, hand soap, lip balm, and cologne. On the back of each product is a label bearing a quote from Friedrich Nietzsche's book Thus Spoke Zarathustra: "I am a body through and through, nothing more: and the soul is just a word for something in the body."

God is dead! But at least we're moisturized.

1 / 6
A.P.C.

Another, non-existentialist element unites the curated selection of products: scent. All six offerings are fragranced with orange blossom, an ingredient that's particularly nostalgic for A.P.C. founder Jean Touitou — the fragrant flower flourishes in his native Tunisia. (In fact, Nabeul, a city in the country's northeast, is known as the capital of orange blossom water.)

"In fashion as in the cosmetics industry, the balance between too much and not enough is difficult to find," Touitou said in a press release announcing A.P.C.'s beauty launch.

"These six products are the best possible. They are designed to make you feel good and comfortable and help you to have a good day."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Available online and in-store, the products aren't A.P.C.'s first foray into beauty. Back in 2009, the brand released a limited-edition fragrance, Sustain, formulated by perfumer Haley Alexander Van Oosten. 300 bottles of the perfume were re-released in 2014.

According to previous coverage of the fragrance, it was meant to smell like the "inside of a guitar case strewn with rose petals." Its bottle was modeled after "the waves on a computer screen that a 12-string guitar makes when playing the opening chord of the Kinks’ 'Waterloo Sunset.'"

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
ML610TML
New Balance
$145
Image on Highsnobiety
Ayreen
Port Tanger
$310
Image on Highsnobiety
Acid Wash Jumper
Acne Studios
$540
Image on Highsnobiety
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
We Recommend
  • Kendall Jenner walking runway
    32 French Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know in 2024
    • Style
  • Highsnobiety App
    The 11 Best Sneaker Apps to Stay on Top of Every Drop in 2024
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • adidas Basketball's Mad IIInfinity sneaker in black
    adidas Basketball Has Hot Hands
    • Sneakers
  • A$AP Rocky wears sunglasses, pearl Beats headphones, and a striped Gucci coat
    Even A$AP Rocky's Headphones Wear Pearls
    • Style
  • amex
    Going Platinum: American Express and Equinox Take High Performance Living to New Heights
    • Lifestyle
  • Stussy & Nike's yellow mesh waffle running shoe
    Stüssy & Nike Are Waffling Over Running Shoes (or Not)
    • Sneakers
  • Chloe Sevigny wears a fur prada jacket in new york on January 30
    Is Fur Back? Celebs Say So
    • Style
  • A.P.C. Beauty Products Collection
    A.P.C. Launches Beauty Line Inspired By... Nietzsche?
    • Beauty
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024