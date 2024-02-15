Finally, Arc’teryx Is Making Great Sneakers

Calling all outdoors lovers, or even just lovers of great outerwear gear, Vancouver-born Arc’teryx is finally releasing its first ever fully in-house sneakers.

And, guess what? They look great.

Arc’teryx’s debut footwear collection might be small, but it's also mighty and built not as much for running, whether it be miles or errands, but for running in the mountains, the true root of the brand.

The capsule itself comprises three silhouettes: the Arc'teryx Vertex, a fast-moving mountain-friendly alpine design, the Arc'teryx Sylan, a techy mountain running shoe, and the Arc'teryx Kragg, a post-jaunt recovery slip-on.

Typical of most trail-inspired collections nowadays, Vibram soles every Arc'teryx shoe, an addition that not only makes every sneaker as effective as possible on the often uneven mountain terrain, but lightweight as hell, too.

Aesthetically Arc’teryx’s sneakers are sleek. They’re streamlined and futuristic-looking. Basically, if you’re into trail shoes, a good looking ones at that, March 6, when the line is released, will be like Christmas morning.

I know what you’re thinking “But Arc’teryx already has its own shoes, no?” and while this is correct, to an extent, all of the Canadian label’s previous footwear offerings were made with the support of Salomon and/or other techy labels.

This, though, is Arc’teryx’s first foray into sneakers on its ones — and, as expected, I like what I’m seeing!

Sure, Arc’teryx coats and apparel are as good as they come, likely in large part due to the specificity of the design and materials, like these mountain running shoes.

But, if the first three sneakers are anything like an Arc’teryx coat, mountain running is about to get a whole lot cooler, that's for sure.