Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Finally, Arc’teryx Is Making Great Sneakers

in SneakersWords By Karen Fratti
1 / 2
Arc'teryx

Calling all outdoors lovers, or even just lovers of great outerwear gear, Vancouver-born Arc’teryx is finally releasing its first ever fully in-house sneakers.

And, guess what? They look great.

Arc’teryx’s debut footwear collection might be small, but it's also mighty and built not as much for running, whether it be miles or errands, but for running in the mountains, the true root of the brand.

The capsule itself comprises three silhouettes: the Arc'teryx Vertex, a fast-moving mountain-friendly alpine design, the Arc'teryx Sylan, a techy mountain running shoe, and the Arc'teryx Kragg, a post-jaunt recovery slip-on.

Typical of most trail-inspired collections nowadays, Vibram soles every Arc'teryx shoe, an addition that not only makes every sneaker as effective as possible on the often uneven mountain terrain, but lightweight as hell, too.

1 / 2
Arc'teryx

Aesthetically Arc’teryx’s sneakers are sleek. They’re streamlined and futuristic-looking. Basically, if you’re into trail shoes, a good looking ones at that, March 6, when the line is released, will be like Christmas morning.

I know what you’re thinking “But Arc’teryx already has its own shoes, no?” and while this is correct, to an extent, all of the Canadian label’s previous footwear offerings were made with the support of Salomon and/or other techy labels.

This, though, is Arc’teryx’s first foray into sneakers on its ones — and, as expected, I like what I’m seeing!

Sure, Arc’teryx coats and apparel are as good as they come, likely in large part due to the specificity of the design and materials, like these mountain running shoes.

But, if the first three sneakers are anything like an Arc’teryx coat, mountain running is about to get a whole lot cooler, that's for sure.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
GEL-KAYANO 14
ASICS
$160
Image on Highsnobiety
Tropical Suiting Jacket
Highsnobiety HS05
$220
Image on Highsnobiety
Crossbody Bag
Stone Island
$195
We Recommend
  • best sneakers of the year
    The Best Sneakers of 2024... So Far
    • Sneakers
  • basketball shoes
    The Best Basketball Shoes of the 2023-24 Season
    • Sneakers
  • Highsnobiety App
    The 11 Best Sneaker Apps to Stay on Top of Every Drop in 2024
    • Sneakers
  • gore-tex jackets
    The Most Stylish GORE-TEX Jackets For Fall 2023
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Everything to Know: adidas YEEZY's August 2023 Sneaker Sale
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Arc'teryx Footwear 2024.
    Finally, Arc’teryx Is Making Great Sneakers
    • Sneakers
  • Dr. Martens x Central Saint Martins 2024.
    Let CSM Show You Dr. Martens at Its Wildest (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Sneakers
  • Versace Spring/Summer 2024 campaign
    Versace & Claudia Schiffer Do It Again (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • A model wears Salomon's running vest & XT-6 sneakers
    Salomon Just Called Its Shot
    • Sneakers
  • Crocs geometric slide 2.0
    Crocs' Geometric Slide Has Got Dimension
    • Style
  • WSR main feb week 3
    From Mizuno to Nike, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024