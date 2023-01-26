Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

UNAFFECTED Just Perfected ASICS' GEL-Kayano 14

Written by Sam Cole in Style
@uptod4te
1 / 3

Firing on all cylinders, it's high time that we admit that ASICS cannot be stopped. Well beyond just a contender for a top spot on contemporary sneaker lists, its work over the past couple of years has shown that its existing archive, and how it can be reworked with creative freedom, is worthy of insurmountable praise.

A feat not achieved alone, ASICS' growing collaborative catalog is a thing to marvel at. With a willingness to tag in partners from all corners of the world, its output continues to inspire. Next up, South Korea's UNAFFECTED shines with a three-piece GEL-Kayano 14 rework.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

First off, Kiko Kostandinov deserves a world of praise for the work that his design studio has executed alongside ASICS Sportstyle, effectively bringing the division back into the bigger picture.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

These releases have shown ASICS to be a real player, and thanks to collaborations alongside Andersson Bell, Brain Dead, and Awake, further setting the temperature, it's impossible not to desire more and more.

Predicting who might be next to join this growing family portrait is near impossible, as ASICS' work extends across all continents. Its next, however, is a warmly welcomed addition.

UNAFFECTED has been setting levels of its own over in South Korea, fine-tuning its collections with such finesse that it's been impossible to ignore.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Extremely competent and incredibly talented within its apparel and accessory categories, it's now flexing its muscles in sneakers.

Taking the famed, iconic GEL-Kayano 14 as a base, the three-piece collection is characterized by a tactile edge thanks to trail-inspired lacing and striking metallic finishes.

For now, these pairs have managed to stay pretty lowkey online, but as their visibility grows, undoubtedly, so will their desirability – that's to say, these won't be an easy cop when they land for FW23.

Shop our latest products

Sold out
Marni x Carhartt WIPReversible Shearling Jacket Brown
$3,345.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
ASICSGEL-TRABUCO TERRA SPS Black
$135.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
HO HO COCOMit Allem Cap Grey
$50.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The "Banana Split" ASICS Dad Shoes Are Straight-Up Delicious
  • To Advance a Signature Style, ASICS Returned to Its Roots
  • A Mysterious Japanese Rock Band Is Behind This Techy ASICS Sneaker
  • Dark, Twisted & Technical: HAVEN Debuts a Stealthy ASICS Capsule
  • Hiking? Strolling? ASICS' Crossover Dad Shoe Hits Like a Truck
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now