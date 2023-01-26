UNAFFECTED Just Perfected ASICS' GEL-Kayano 14

Firing on all cylinders, it's high time that we admit that ASICS cannot be stopped. Well beyond just a contender for a top spot on contemporary sneaker lists, its work over the past couple of years has shown that its existing archive, and how it can be reworked with creative freedom, is worthy of insurmountable praise.

A feat not achieved alone, ASICS' growing collaborative catalog is a thing to marvel at. With a willingness to tag in partners from all corners of the world, its output continues to inspire. Next up, South Korea's UNAFFECTED shines with a three-piece GEL-Kayano 14 rework.

First off, Kiko Kostandinov deserves a world of praise for the work that his design studio has executed alongside ASICS Sportstyle, effectively bringing the division back into the bigger picture.

These releases have shown ASICS to be a real player, and thanks to collaborations alongside Andersson Bell, Brain Dead, and Awake, further setting the temperature, it's impossible not to desire more and more.

Predicting who might be next to join this growing family portrait is near impossible, as ASICS' work extends across all continents. Its next, however, is a warmly welcomed addition.

UNAFFECTED has been setting levels of its own over in South Korea, fine-tuning its collections with such finesse that it's been impossible to ignore.

Extremely competent and incredibly talented within its apparel and accessory categories, it's now flexing its muscles in sneakers.

Taking the famed, iconic GEL-Kayano 14 as a base, the three-piece collection is characterized by a tactile edge thanks to trail-inspired lacing and striking metallic finishes.

For now, these pairs have managed to stay pretty lowkey online, but as their visibility grows, undoubtedly, so will their desirability – that's to say, these won't be an easy cop when they land for FW23.