Has KITH Cooked Up Some ASICS GEL-Kayano 14s & GEL-1130s?

Written by Highsnobiety in Sneakers

It looks like KITH has some more ASICS on the way. Judging by recently surfaced images, Ronnie Fieg's label will take on the GEL-Kayano 14 and GEL-1130, following a trio of clean AF adidas.

Apparently, KITH is giving fans four collaborative sneakers total: two GEL-Kayano 14s and two GEL-1130s. The GEL-Kayano 14 is expected to arrive in Cream/Antler and a JJJJound-level Cream/Scarab scheme, per rumors.

The GEL-1130, on the other hand, will reportedly drop in Cream/Straight Blue and Cream/Scarab.

The icy GEL-1130s appeared on the feet of KITH Tokyo director Junya Matano during last month's KITH Friends and Family trip to the Bahamas. In addition to the other shoes pictured above, the team also teased the KITH x Columbia gear during the getaway ahead of its launch.

Considering the name of the vacation ("Friends and Family"), perhaps the latest KITH x ASICS sneakers could be exclusively F&Fs. Who knows?

However, the streets think otherwise. Murmurs suggest we could see the collaborative ASICS GEL-Kayano 14 and GEL-1130 sneakers as early as May 2023, hot on the heels of KITH's Summer 2023 rollout.

Fieg and ASICS' friendship goes way back, with years worth of collaborative sneakers to amount for it. Fieg even took a trip down memory lane with his re-issuing his best colorways last year.

So, it's not unlikely for the duo to reconnect again, especially for what's believed to be their first joint effort with the GEL-KAYANO 14 and GEL-1130 silhouettes.

Nonetheless, nothing is confirmed until we hear word from the horse's mouth — KITH itself. For now, we just got pics and vibes.

