JJJJound's ASICS Are FFFFinally DDDDropping

Brand: JJJJound x ASICS

Model: GEL-Kayano 14

Release Date: August 25

Price: €160

Buy: ASICS.com

Editor’s Notes: Look, I know what you’re thinking: aren’t these just a regular pair of ASICS GEL-Kayano 14, one with a slightly off-white midsole, but both with a little JJJJound logo popped onto the rear?

And, to be quite honest with you, you’re quite right. That’s exactly what it is, but when it’s the master of minimalism Justin Saunders at the helm of a collaboration, what did you expect?

ASICS 1 / 2

Whatever you think of them as collaborative sneakers, you’ll undoubtedly agree that both look pretty good.

A style that heavily-references the early 2000s footwear scene, this tweaked GEL-Kayano 14 sees the arrival of a crisp white mesh beneath metallic silver overlays, with ASICS’ reflective features remaining true to its brand DNA.

ASICS 1 / 3

When it comes to collaborations, both ASICS and JJJJound are no slouches.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Only last week the former dropped another GEL-Kayano 14 with Ice Studios and a GEL-1130 sneaker alongside NAKED Copenhagen, the month after unifications with both P.E Nation and, of course, Kiko Kostadinov.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

JJJJound too has been busy this year, dropping yet another clean sneaker alongside Reebok, as well as multiple drops with New Balance on their 990v3 silhouette.

In truth, there probably isn’t much difference between a classic GEL-Kayano 14 and JJJJound’s two takes, but when they’re this nice, who really cares?