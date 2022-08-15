Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
JJJJound's ASICS Are FFFFinally DDDDropping

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

Brand: JJJJound x ASICS

Model: GEL-Kayano 14

Release Date: August 25

Price: €160

Buy: ASICS.com

Editor’s Notes: Look, I know what you’re thinking: aren’t these just a regular pair of ASICS GEL-Kayano 14, one with a slightly off-white midsole, but both with a little JJJJound logo popped onto the rear?

And, to be quite honest with you, you’re quite right. That’s exactly what it is, but when it’s the master of minimalism Justin Saunders at the helm of a collaboration, what did you expect?

ASICS
Whatever you think of them as collaborative sneakers, you’ll undoubtedly agree that both look pretty good.

A style that heavily-references the early 2000s footwear scene, this tweaked GEL-Kayano 14 sees the arrival of a crisp white mesh beneath metallic silver overlays, with ASICS’ reflective features remaining true to its brand DNA.

ASICS
When it comes to collaborations, both ASICS and JJJJound are no slouches.

Only last week the former dropped another GEL-Kayano 14 with Ice Studios and a GEL-1130 sneaker alongside NAKED Copenhagen, the month after unifications with both P.E Nation and, of course, Kiko Kostadinov.

JJJJound too has been busy this year, dropping yet another clean sneaker alongside Reebok, as well as multiple drops with New Balance on their 990v3 silhouette.

In truth, there probably isn’t much difference between a classic GEL-Kayano 14 and JJJJound’s two takes, but when they’re this nice, who really cares?

Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
