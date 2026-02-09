An Arte-ful Kind of Laceless Leather adidas Sneaker

adidas' latest laceless sneaker is pure art, designed by Arte Antwerp, of course.

Three words to describe Arte's adidas Trivela sneaker? It's luxurious, lace-free, and all-leather. Specifically, the flat-soled sneaker features buttery, hand-stitched leather uppers, complete with some breathable panels and Arte's quiet logo.

And its soles may be fashionably thin, but they pack some serious tread, almost like adidas gave the model its own personal set of tires. It not only looks cool, but it also means the shoes likely offer excellent grip.

Oh, and there's also a zip-up closure, making the mininalist sneaker quite practical.

Arte offers its adidas Trivela sneaker in three nice colorways, including off-white, black, and collegiate green. All are currently available on adidas Hong Kong's website for HK$1,399.00, which is around $179.

Designer Bertony Da Silva founded Arte in 2009, with the brand ultimately giving wardrobe staples an added, well, artful touch. Nothing crazy, but just enough.

Arte and adidas released their inaugural collaborative collection in 2025, featuring football-inspired clothes, a zip-up Lightblaze sneaker, and a refined Adilette slide.

With the release of the fine Trivela sneaker, the "arte" only continues.

