Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

An Arte-ful Kind of Laceless Leather adidas Sneaker

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

adidas' latest laceless sneaker is pure art, designed by Arte Antwerp, of course.

Three words to describe Arte's adidas Trivela sneaker? It's luxurious, lace-free, and all-leather. Specifically, the flat-soled sneaker features buttery, hand-stitched leather uppers, complete with some breathable panels and Arte's quiet logo.

Shop adidas

And its soles may be fashionably thin, but they pack some serious tread, almost like adidas gave the model its own personal set of tires. It not only looks cool, but it also means the shoes likely offer excellent grip.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Oh, and there's also a zip-up closure, making the mininalist sneaker quite practical.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Arte offers its adidas Trivela sneaker in three nice colorways, including off-white, black, and collegiate green. All are currently available on adidas Hong Kong's website for HK$1,399.00, which is around $179.

Designer Bertony Da Silva founded Arte in 2009, with the brand ultimately giving wardrobe staples an added, well, artful touch. Nothing crazy, but just enough.

Arte and adidas released their inaugural collaborative collection in 2025, featuring football-inspired clothes, a zip-up Lightblaze sneaker, and a refined Adilette slide.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

With the release of the fine Trivela sneaker, the "arte" only continues.

Shop adidas

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Y-3 Knows Ball (& Insanely Luxurious adidas Hoops Sneakers)
  • adidas’ Finest Samba-Flavored Sneaker Is Handmade in Germany
  • adidas Rethinks the Gazelle as a Sunny Suede Bob Marley Sneaker
  • adidas’ Slimmed-Out Sneaker Is Better as a Skillfully Strapped Mary Jane
What To Read Next
  • Vans’ New Skate Shoe Is so Chic, It Flips the Checkerboard
  • A Very LA Evening with adidas Originals & Highsnobiety
  • Vans’ Citrus-Flavored Trail Sneaker Is a Thirst-Quenching Treat
  • This Clothing Line Is Basically Just Luxury 'Twin Peaks' Merch
  • An Arte-ful Kind of Laceless Leather adidas Sneaker
  • New Balance’s GORE-TEX Dad Shoe Is Lowkey Rugged, Highkey Fresh
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now