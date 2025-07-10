Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Careful, Nike Air's Sharp Skateboarding Shoes Have Claws

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Sneakers

As part of an exclusive collaboration with San Diego-based concept store Arts-Rec, Nike is about to unleash a fur-ocious skateboard sneaker.

The Nike SB Air Trainer 1 is a leopard-printed hightop, in shades of red and pink suede, with Arts-Rec's logo across the skate shoe's signature foot straps.

This is the first time in half a decade that Nike has made the SB Air Trainer 1 available.

The collaborative shoe's entirely wild design matches that of a teased Arts-Rec x Nike SB Dunk Low dropping later this year, part of an ongoing team-up between the Californian boutique and the active-wear conglomerate.

In terms of skateboarding equipment, Nike's SB division has really been on a roll lately (pun intended). The skateboarding subline has recently put forth a slew of excellent new takes on some of its finest footwear while also making stalwart Nike Air classics into skate shoes.

Vis-à-vis Nike's efforts of growing its presence in skateboarding, this get-together with the niche-y, street cred-y Arts-Rec makes perfect sense. 

Select skate shops and Arts-Rec will be selling these wildly good looking babies for $160 come July 18. Nike's inviting you to take a walk — or skate, rather — on the wild side. Do you dare?

