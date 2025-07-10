Careful, Nike Air's Sharp Skateboarding Shoes Have Claws
As part of an exclusive collaboration with San Diego-based concept store Arts-Rec, Nike is about to unleash a fur-ocious skateboard sneaker.
The Nike SB Air Trainer 1 is a leopard-printed hightop, in shades of red and pink suede, with Arts-Rec's logo across the skate shoe's signature foot straps.
This is the first time in half a decade that Nike has made the SB Air Trainer 1 available.
The collaborative shoe's entirely wild design matches that of a teased Arts-Rec x Nike SB Dunk Low dropping later this year, part of an ongoing team-up between the Californian boutique and the active-wear conglomerate.
In terms of skateboarding equipment, Nike's SB division has really been on a roll lately (pun intended). The skateboarding subline has recently put forth a slew of excellent new takes on some of its finest footwear while also making stalwart Nike Air classics into skate shoes.
Vis-à-vis Nike's efforts of growing its presence in skateboarding, this get-together with the niche-y, street cred-y Arts-Rec makes perfect sense.
Select skate shops and Arts-Rec will be selling these wildly good looking babies for $160 come July 18. Nike's inviting you to take a walk — or skate, rather — on the wild side. Do you dare?
