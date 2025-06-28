Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

In "Sequoia," Nike's Plush Suede Dunk Is Almost Too Nice for Skating

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike SB is expanding its collection of neutral-colored Dunks with the release of an all-new, beautiful "Sequoia" colorway.

Following in the footsteps of the "Parachute Beige" pairs from earlier this year, the Nike SB Dunk Low Pro B features mostly soft suede uppers. However, this time, the smooth textures come bathed in these pleasing olive green colors known as "Sequoia."

Shop Nike SB Dunk Low

Also, like the previous effort, the Dunk's signature fat tongue and collar come wrapped in what appears to be sturdy mesh.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Finally, the Nike sneaker finishes with a traditional brown gum sole. Sure, it's included on most skate shoes for better traction and grip, but the brown bottom pairs well visually with the olive green tones.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The new "Sequoia" versions join a growing lineup of basic Dunks (the good kind), including "Wolf Grey" pairs and even "Triple Black" Dunks.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

However, for those seeking skate-approved green Dunks, the new Nike SB Dunk Low Pro B "Sequoia" sneakers are expected to release on July 26 on Nike's website. Expect them to retail for around $130.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeClogposite
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikePegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
$148.00
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. 

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Hottest Dunk Is an Ultra-Stylish Harris Tweed Sweater Stepper
  • Nike's Chocolate-Flavored Dunk Is Straight-Up Delicious
  • Nike's Ultra-Classic Basketball Sneaker Can Shred Now
  • Nike’s Deliciously Woven Dunk Looks Unbe-Weave-Ably Good
  • Nike's Got a New Delectable Mocha-Flavored Dunk
What To Read Next
  • In "Sequoia," Nike's Plush Suede Dunk Is Almost Too Nice for Skating
  • At Fashion Week, A Feast of Pre-Dirtied PUMA Shoes by A$AP Rocky
  • Kiko Kostadinov's ASICS Runners Are Techy & Tabi-Toed
  • KidSuper’s Mercedes-Benz CLA Is Designed to Reach the Stars
  • First Look: Dior Through the Eyes of Jonathan Anderson
  • First Look: Vans' Iconic Skate Shoes Gone UNDERCOVER
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now