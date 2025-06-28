In "Sequoia," Nike's Plush Suede Dunk Is Almost Too Nice for Skating

Nike SB is expanding its collection of neutral-colored Dunks with the release of an all-new, beautiful "Sequoia" colorway.

Following in the footsteps of the "Parachute Beige" pairs from earlier this year, the Nike SB Dunk Low Pro B features mostly soft suede uppers. However, this time, the smooth textures come bathed in these pleasing olive green colors known as "Sequoia."

Also, like the previous effort, the Dunk's signature fat tongue and collar come wrapped in what appears to be sturdy mesh.

Finally, the Nike sneaker finishes with a traditional brown gum sole. Sure, it's included on most skate shoes for better traction and grip, but the brown bottom pairs well visually with the olive green tones.

The new "Sequoia" versions join a growing lineup of basic Dunks (the good kind), including "Wolf Grey" pairs and even "Triple Black" Dunks.

However, for those seeking skate-approved green Dunks, the new Nike SB Dunk Low Pro B "Sequoia" sneakers are expected to release on July 26 on Nike's website. Expect them to retail for around $130.

