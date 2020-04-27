Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A$AP Ferg’s House Is Full of Wild Ceramics, Take a Look Inside & Shop Them

Written by Max Grobe in Style

A$AP Ferg recently invited into his New Jersey house which, as you might expect, is loaded with some covetable homeware pieces.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Whereas other rappers have opted for a more decadent mode of interior design – Drake's mansion springs to mind – Ferg's abode is styled as "chill and tranquil" with Liberian masks, his own paintings, and playful homeware from the relatively affordable Australian homeware brand Dinosaur Designs.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Every piece is handmade by husband and wife design duo Stephen Ormandy and Louise Olsen. The pair design all their pieces out of resin (a by-product of the oil industry) from their studio in Sydney using green initiatives and sustainable manufacturing methods.

Take a look at some of our favorite homeware from Dinosaur Designs and budget permitting, there's a few pieces from artists KAWS and Daniel Arsham too.

Shop The Look

Image on Highsnobiety
Dinosaur Designs
Pearl Small Marbled-Resin
$60
Image on Highsnobiety
Dinosaur Designs
Leaf Large Marbled-Effect
$320
Image on Highsnobiety
Dinosaur Designs
Volcanic Small Marbled-Re
$120
Image on Highsnobiety
Dinosaur Designs
Boulder Marbled-Resin Sal
$330
Image on Highsnobiety
Dinosaur Designs
Rock Marbled-Resin Server
$110
Image on Highsnobiety
Medicom Toy for KAWS
Clean Slate
$600
Image on Highsnobiety
Daniel Arsham
Hollow Figure
$2349

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Ray-Ban’s Most Famous Sunglasses, Made Into "Puffer" Glasses By A$AP Rocky
  • A$AP Rocky's Ray-Bans Are Gold-Plated & Blacked-Out
  • “The Craziest Shoe Ever”: A$AP Rocky Schools Us On His Monstrous New PUMA Collab
  • Only the Miu Miu Boy's Club Could Include A$AP Rocky, Nettspend & Willem Dafoe
  • At His Trial, A$AP Rocky Quietly Soft-Launched a New Wardrobe
What To Read Next
  • Nike’s Zipped-up Slip-On Chunkster Is a Suede Summer Treat
  • A Gaming-Themed Nike Sneaker Filled With Rage
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • CDG’s Best Vans Sneaker Is Suddenly Luxe AF
  • Aaron Levine, Magician of Menswear, Is Building the Permanent Wardrobe
  • This adidas Shoe Is the Mercedes of Sneakers — Literally
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now