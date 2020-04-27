A$AP Ferg’s House Is Full of Wild Ceramics, Take a Look Inside & Shop Them

A$AP Ferg recently invited into his New Jersey house which, as you might expect, is loaded with some covetable homeware pieces.

Whereas other rappers have opted for a more decadent mode of interior design – Drake's mansion springs to mind – Ferg's abode is styled as "chill and tranquil" with Liberian masks, his own paintings, and playful homeware from the relatively affordable Australian homeware brand Dinosaur Designs.

Every piece is handmade by husband and wife design duo Stephen Ormandy and Louise Olsen. The pair design all their pieces out of resin (a by-product of the oil industry) from their studio in Sydney using green initiatives and sustainable manufacturing methods.

Take a look at some of our favorite homeware from Dinosaur Designs and budget permitting, there's a few pieces from artists KAWS and Daniel Arsham too.

