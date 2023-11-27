Cool Dad A$AP Rocky's Best Accessory: His Son

A$AP Rocky is single-handedly redefining “dad style,” one outing with his kids at a time. Late on November 26, for instance, he paired jeans and a cropped jacket for a dinner date with Rihanna and his son, RZA, looking like how you wish your parents dressed when you were growing up.

Rocky and Rihanna looked cool enough on their own but baby RZA really made their outfits pop, and maybe even outdressed them (while semi-twinning with Rocky).

While Rihanna was all but covered in a navy blue jacket and Balenciaga-style pantaleggings, A$AP pulled himself together for the family outing in a reflective 3M Miu Miu jacket over wide-legged washed-out jeans and a pair of PUMA Mostro sneakers, his new favorite shoe.

Rocky's outfit was functional and fashion-forward for a new parent — he looked like he could comfortably change a diaper and walk a red carpet at the same time, especially with his braided hair studded with his signature hair clips.

But it’s also entirely possible that the dad was walking in neutrals just so his son’s bright yellow puffer jacket could run. With a pair of tiny jeans, bright jacket, and shirt from longtime Rocky collaborator Marine Serre, baby RZA arguably looks cooler than his parents, right down to his little yellow Onitsuka Tiger sneakers.

RZA’s already nailing his dad’s sportswear-as-streetstyle vibe, dressing up his little kid jeans with a banana yellow puffer in the same way his dad can just add a PUMA sneaker or hair clip and elevate what would be just a regular outfit. The kid is clearly on his way.

Rocky and RZA were sorta matching in their proportional sportswear: dad paired a shiny jacket to flashy sneakers and son wore a jacket and shoes that were more literal in their complementary nature.

But, perched on Rocky's shoulder, RZA also kinda functioned as a statement bag, adding an additional touch of flair to the already excellent outfit.

Yes, this is Rihanna and Rocky’s child I’m talking about and not a fashion accessory. But part of being the best-dressed parent is styling your kid to complete your own look. Advanced stuff.