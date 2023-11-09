Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

A$AP Rocky’s Already Making Racing Gear Look Cool

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

The reaction following the announcement of A$AP Rocky’s new gig as PUMA’s F1 creative director was mostly positive. However, for a minority, the appointment raised questions around the rapper’s petrol head credentials.

The debate on whether Rocky is the right person to lead a motorsport-infused fashion line, though, looks like it could be a short one, that’s after the 35-year-old was spotted on November 7 showcasing exactly how racing gear should be styled.

Rocky sported an unreleased AWGE x Mercedes-Benz sweater and bag; a racing-themed hat designed by Kemal Akbas; and interestingly carried a $99.99 red Toyo Steel Cantilever Toolbox, which could've conceivably been swiped straight from a pit crew.

The look, while not resembling your traditional moto-core outfit (by which I mean dead heavy leathers), is most certainly a moto-core outfit. Though, typical of any Rocky ensemble of late, he’s put it together majestically. If nothing else, this outfit is only further proof that Rocky's the right person for the PUMA F1 job.

As for the rest of the garb, it was business as usual for Rocky. Sat alongside the aforementioned racing gear were Bottega Veneta’s Tromp L’oeil Leather Pants, a pair of the house’s $1,600 Haddock Lace-Up Ankle Boots, and a chunky joint, of course.

Rocky, whose debut PUMA x F1 collection as creative director will launch at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 18, has made a habit of dressing of late.

Whether that’s the grandpa Bottega outfit he wore for his 35th birthday, the five-figure Bottega coat he meandered around Hollywood in, or the leather sweat suit he donned out jogging last week, Rocky’s leading the line stylistically right now.

The only question, for some, that remained of Rocky's appointment as PUMA’s F1 creative director was: why? This outfit and the way it's been styled, though, should go some way to answering some of those critics.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Reversible Flap Cap
Patta
$70
Image on Highsnobiety
Gel-Quantum Kinetic
ASICS
$285
Image on Highsnobiety
1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket
The North Face
$365
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Hey Dad, Can I Borrow Your Jorts This Summer?
    • Style
  • boots and shorts
    In The Name of Logic, Explain My Love For Big Boots With Shorts
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    A$AP Rocky's Salomon Selection Is Second to None
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    This Summer, We're Big on Big Shorts
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    A$AP Rocky's Got a T-Shirt of Himself Running in Timbs
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Diesel has revealed its XXXMAS Campaign for Fall/Winter 2023.
    EXCLUSIVE: For Diesel, ‘Tis the Season To Be Kinky
    • Style
  • In-hand photos of Stussy & Nike's dyed Air Force 1 Mid sneaker
    Turns Out, There Are More Stüssy Air Forces
    • Sneakers
  • kendall jenner bottega veneta outfit
    Bottega Kendall is the Best Kendall
    • Style
  • Salomon XT-6 Expanse sneaker in its collaborative Bonesoda colorway with a web print
    Salomon's Best Shoe Looks Better Stripped to the Bone
    • Sneakers
  • A$AP Rocky is stylish as he steps out from an evening meeting at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.
    A$AP Rocky’s Already Making Racing Gear Look Cool
    • Style
  • A rear photo of JJJJound's brown suede New Balance 2002r GORE-TEX sneaker collab
    JJJJound's Next New Balance Goes GORE-TEX
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023