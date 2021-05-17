Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A$AP Rocky's Bike Fit Is a Huge Mood

Written by Heather Snowden in Style

Who: A$AP Rocky

Where: Beverly Hills

Editor's notes: It looks like A$AP Rocky has been taking pointers from Arnold Schwarzenegger on nailing the bike drip while cruising around LA.

Like Arnie's ride, Rocky's bike is an absolute unit. It's a Super73 Electric Bike — specifically, the S2 model in all-back (he also owns the same bike in green and pink, a custom job by Karoline Davidian that features the slogan "Always $trive and Prosper"). The model retails for $3,399, which is obviously megabucks for a standard bike but this one boasts an aircraft-grade aluminum alloy frame and a bunch of other cool specs that you can read about here.

Take a close look at his other custom Super73 below.

The rapper paired his all-black bike with an all-black fit consisting of black leather pants, boots, a black denim jacket, and oversized shades. He's giving us huge Knight Rider x Blade Runner vibes, basically, with a silver Alyx leather backpack thrown in for fun. (He's had that bag forever, btw — or at least since 2017 when he wore it to the IGA x BET Awards party.)

Image on Highsnobiety
Rick Owens DRKSHDWDenim Worker Jacket
HighsnobietyStaples T-Shirt Black
Image on Highsnobiety
Rick OwensMulti-Pocket Leather Trousers
Image on Highsnobiety
Rick OwensBozo Megatooth Boots
Oakley x HighsnobietySUTRO LITE BLACK
