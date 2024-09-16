In Bottega Veneta PJs, A$AP Rocky Redefines Stupid Suave Sleepwear

A$AP Rocky has a personal style that is almost frustratingly flawless. Sure, Rocky works with stylists but what celeb doesn't? The defining factor is that when Rocky puts something on, he puts something on, you know?

It's hard to not look suitably sauced in head-to-toe Bottega Veneta, I suppose, but A$AP Rocky is template for taking the All-Bottega Everything outfit to its logical stylistic extreme.

Rocky's latest venture into the beautiful waters of Bottega Veneta occurred on September 15 while standing outside of Funke, a buzzy Los Angeles Italian joint where a single person might expect to spend upwards of $150 on dinner. Hey, when in Rome (or Beverly Hills)...

Backgrid / LAgossiptv

But the opulent Italiano settings really only work that much better with Rocky's Milanese menswear.

Clad in a near-matching "suit" of wool shirt, slacks, black loafers and dark sunglasses to match, Rocky cut a very Fellini figure while savoring a post-dinner cig. La Dolce Vita indeed.

Rocky's casual set-up was so slickly slouchy that it has the effect of looking like ultra-luxe pajamas, the sort of thing a true damerino might wear to bed. It's entirely unbothered, appearing as effort as it does outrageously composed.

As much as the quiet luxury discourse has since died down — this is the definition of the phrase.

It ain't easy to make billowey finery look this put-together. A less swagged-out individual risks drowning in the drape (look at those dropped shoulders!).

But Rocky is the guy who can make leather socks look effortless. This is kid stuff (albeit in adult clothes).

Notice the fully buttoned-up shirt and the trousers' full break atop the sleek shoes. It's all so elegantly composed, balanced to perfection, that none of the ebb or flow breaks away from Rocky's will. Composure is key.

Rocky is really ramping up into A$AP Rocky mode as the weather cools.

He's already proven that he can somehow makes a simple summer wardrobe look next-level slick — who else can look this cool while pushing kids in a stroller? — but it's when Rocky goes full Bottega that things really begin to gel.

No one does bizcas better. No other celeb is more on top of streetwear or ahead of the sneaker game.

They may be luxe PJs but only A$AAP Rocky is so stylish that he can make PJs look suave.