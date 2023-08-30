Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

A$AP Rocky Is a New Dad Again, So He's Dressing Like One

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

You can nearly always tell what someone's up to based on their clothes but A$AP Rocky is especially easy to read. Crazy pattern or statement piece? Just a regular hang. Fully suiting up in quintessential yuppiecore or even just tying one on (a tie, that is)? Either date night or one of Rocky's whisky events.

Going full dad-on-the-move mode, as indicated by the athleisure-leaning look that A$AP Rocky wore on August 29? pure business.

I've only seen Rocky step out with his Birkin-looking business bag when he's got meetings aplenty, and you can clearly tell that he's on the move from his clutched coffee cup.

Now, Rocky's still got his nails done and he's still wearing fancy clothes so it ain't like he just slopped on some sweats and called it a day. Even a busy day demands a curated look.

It's always intentional with Mr. A$AP Rocky, who wore a J6 by James Garland hoodie, a pair of sporty PUMA athletic shorts , Calvin Klein socks, and some appropriately elderly ASICS running shoes.

Remember that Rocky just had his second child with Rihanna only earlier this summer so dude likely doesn't have time to worry about clothes, and yet he's still dressing with intent, blending luxury and knowingly untrendy sportswear into a seamless ensemble.

The magic is typically in how Rocky balances his layers, proportionally mixing a slouchy hoodie with shorts that hit right at mid-thigh. Tall white socks complement the shorts' length.

Rocky is very, very good at not just balancing his outfits proportionally, he's adept at throwing them off-kilter, too. Consider how Rocky complemented some similarly intentional sporty shoes with longer shorts so as to balance the longer inner layer and structured jacket.

These are pretty advanced styling maneuvers, though they look remarkably simple thanks to how deftly Rocky pulls 'em off.

Who else could make Calvin Klein pack socks, generic ASICS, and PUMA athletic shorts look lookbook-ready?

Shop our favorite products
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Addison Rae Is Dressing Like She Raided Dad's Closet
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Only Person Outdressing Rocky & Rihanna Is Their Baby
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    A$AP Rocky's Salomon Selection Is Second to None
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Hey Dad, Can I Borrow Your Jorts This Summer?
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    This Summer, We're Big on Big Shorts
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • A$AP Rocky seen on August 29 wearing a black hoodie, PUMA shorts & ASICS sneakers with an Hermes Birkin bag
    A$AP Rocky Is a New Dad Again, So He's Dressing Like One
    • Style
  • erl levi's
    ERL x Levi's Is Finally Happening IRL
    • Style
  • A male model wears Prada's $650 cotton underwear
    Prada's $650 Underwear Is Meant to Be Worn Without Pants
    • Style
  • Louis Vuitton's Alphabet Trunk collection spells out "VUITTON" in monogrammed canvas
    You Can Spell Out the Alphabet in Louis Vuitton Trunks For a Mere $235,000
    • Style
  • Nur Abbas for Goldwin 0
    Ex-YEEZY Designer Nur Abbas Has Big Plans For Goldwin 0
    • Style
  • The Elder Statesman UGG
    The Elder Statesman's UGGs Aren't Scuffed — They're Beautifully Darned
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023