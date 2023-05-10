Sign up to never miss a drop
Statement Dressing Is Second Nature to ASAP Rocky

It feels like we've been deeply locked into ASAP Rocky and Rihanna's couple 'fits for the best part of two years. Honestly, we can't help it; almost every day, the pair serve looks that prove that their "Fashion Killa" music video coupling was a prophet visual. This time, though, it's all about Rocky.

Ever since his emergence into the mainstream, ASAP Rocky has put his style first. Throughout his music career, his personal style choices have served as a mirror to his musical evolution, similar to how his close friend Tyler, the Creator, has used dress to signify new eras of sound.

From his days dripped in HBA to putting the focus on Maison Margiela Futures in "Goldie," fronting Gucci campaigns, and being a Prada front-man, he's demonstrated time and time again that he knows how to get a 'fit off.

While a bounty of his best looks has come along with his relationship with Rihanna, his solo ventures shouldn't go overlooked.

Stepping out, the ASAP Mob frontman offered a masterclass in statement style, showing that denim jackets, while a classic staple, don't need to be boring or basic.

Taking the humble denim jacket in a light wash as a base to play with color and pattern, Rocky threw on a white vest and a pair of richly saturated orange fur tiger stripe paints.

Looking as if they'd been stripped from Tony the Tiger himself, the heavily textured pair demand attention, with bright color and texture to contrast the simplicity of the look's top half – it's bold, it's assertive, it's statement dressing done right.

The cherry on the cake? A pair of brown Gucci harness boots with tortoiseshell sunglasses to match. Pure class.

