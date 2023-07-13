Record-Smashing Heat Won't Stop A$AP Rocky From Leathering Up

For most of us, the record-breaking heat that's sweeping America is reason to stay inside, crank the AC, and pray for a short summer (not gonna happen). For A$AP Rocky, summer is just a six-letter word, 'cuz he's gonna wear leather regardless of season.

On July 11, while temperatures peaked at 90°F coast to coast — including in Los Angeles, where Rocky is currently staying — paparazzi spotted Rocky stepping out of Beverly Hills vegan restaurant Crossroads Kitchen wearing Rick Owens-style shield sunglasses, a CELINE leather jacket, cut-off Raf Simons jorts, and black Oakley Chop Saw slip-on sneakers.

It's a great look, as is typical of basically every A$AP Rocky public appearance.

But Rocky's look is also further proof that he's apparently heat-proof, first evidenced last summer when he wore a layered hoodie and leather skirt to shoot a music video on New York's steamy streets.

It might've just been cold enough in the restaurant for Rocky to justify fully zipping his leather jacket to the neck, admittedly, but still.

Anyways, it's always all about the details with Rocky's outfit. Let's list it out.

Rocky's rockin' CELINE's Summer 2023 Paranoia City leather jacket made with artist David Weiss, a pricey runway piece that's not even available on the domestic CELINE website (it is visible on CELINE's international site, though).

On-feet, Rocky has on one of the many excellent Chop Saw sneakers that Oakley's Factory Team sub-label has been cranking out for a year or two now. Compared to Rocky's jacket, his shoes are much easier to come by.

But the jorts are intriguing. They sport the white and black Raf Simons leather patch on the rear waist, a feature not normally seen on Simons' cut-off denim shorts.

Thus, I suspect that Mr. Fashion Killa actually raw-hemmed a pair of otherwise ordinary Raf Simons jeans (MSRP: $500+), making them far more interesting and that much more personal.

Whereas last summer, then-new dad A$AP Rocky was blessing us with outfits left and right, he's mostly been vacationing in Barbados as of late, keeping casual in ERL T-shirts and muscle tees.

Now that Rocky's back in the country, though, I'm hoping he gets back in the groove of slinging effortlessly excellent outfits.

I mean, Rocky's only worn jorts like, what, twice this year now? This is his time! Let's jorts it up!