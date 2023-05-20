A$AP Rocky's Got a T-Shirt of Himself Running in Timbs

While filming a music video in April, A$AP Rocky went viral (again) for sprinting through Paris in Timberland boots. Seriously, he dusted his crew in a pair of Butta's.

It was a moment the internet called "so New York," given the cultural significance of Timbs in the city and Rocky being a Harlem native.

Now, Rocky has a t-shirt immortalizing the meme-worthy moment. Say it with me: Long. Live. A$AP's memes.

During a trip to Japan on May 20, Rocky wore a white t-shirt featuring an allover graphic of him running in his Timbs, paired with the Attico cargo trousers and Dior sneakers.

The shirt hails from @waaaavyyy, who also created a pair of matching jeans filled with a bunch of running Rocky's. If he hasn't already, Rocky should cop the whole 'fit in the spirit of Don't Be Dumb's arrival (which is on the way, per the music artist himself).

As of right now, the pieces, including the tee, appear to be customs. But keep your eyes peeled as it could land on the creator's brand website. Who knows?

You gotta love how Rocky embraces his viral moments, even the traumatic ones. In his video for "Shittin' Me," the dadcore king referenced his iconic moshpit meme — a meme Tyler, the Creator once turned into a cake.

Oh, A$AP, the pretty, fly, and meme-able man that you are.