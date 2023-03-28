Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Tyler, the Creator's 'Estate Sale' Era Is Off to a Stylish Start

Written by Highsnobiety in Style

Fans of Tyler, the Creator know that each of his albums has ushered in one of his (many) distinct style eras, from striped shirts and skate shoes (Wolf) to platinum blonde wigs and monochrome suits (IGOR). As Tyler gears up to drop his next project, Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale, it appears the Odd Future founder has a new sartorial epoch on the horizon.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Releasing on March 31, Estate Sale is a collection of tracks that didn't make it onto Tyler's 2o21 album, Call Me If You Get Lost. Teasing the collection of formerly unreleased records, Tyler released the first single for the album, "Dogtooth," along with a self-directed music video giving fans a preview of the rapper's slick new chapter.

The visual sees two versions of the same Tyler. The first, clad in no-nonsense workwear, is seen climbing into the driver's seat of a crane, which he later uses to destroy a Rolls Royce. His flannel shirt, puffer vest, and light-wash jeans stand in sharp contrast to the get-up of his second self, shown walking a pack of expensive-looking dogs in a cream-colored suit, leopard print tie, and white ushanka hat.

The styling of the video gets right at the core of what makes Tyler's style (and his clothing line, Golf Le Fleur) so good: His ability to mix high and low, dressed-up and dressed-down, preppy and casual.

If the clip is any indication, Tyler's forthcoming album — and ensuing projects — will see the rapper experiment with both sides of his sartorial spectrum, one rooted in skate and streetwear and the other drawing from the traditions of Ivy Style.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Looks like he's on track to make our annual list of most stylish celebrities for the second year in a row.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Shop our latest products

Sold out
PattaDesert Flower Camo Jacket
$180.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Our LegacyParachute Longsleeve
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
PumaSlipstream Lo Wabi-Sabi White
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Second Coming of Tenniscore Is Destined for a Stylish Win
  • adidas' Most Minimalist Sneaker as a Lowkey Stylish Ballet Flat
  • Levi’s Denim Nike Air Maxes Are as Stylish as They Are Crisp
  • No Rules, Just Creativity: Inside Converse and Tyler’s Pre-Show Playground
  • These Beautiful Hand-Stitched "Denim" Vans Hide a Stylish Secret
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now