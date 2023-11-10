Nobody Makes Metallic Sneakers Like ASICS

Few labels are as versatile as ASICS. Not only does the Japanese label deliver killer everyday footwear and performance sneakers on a more consistent basis than most, it’s also nailed the congested realm of collaborative releases with ease, too.

ASICS’ latest sneaker, which arrives as a part of a three-way partnership with atmos and Undermycar, is the epitome of its effortless knack as the trio serves up two metallic-looking iterations of ASICS’ now-iconic GEL-Kayano 14 silhouette.

Sneaker page @Le.Syndrome uploaded a teaser imagery to Instagram of the upcoming release, which shows two predominantly black and gray sneakers, signed off with Undermycar’s signature metallic tags on the laces.

For all of ASICS’ specialties — which lately has included slip-on dad shoes, sneakers made of airbags, and luxury link-ups — the sportswear label’s most impressive trait is arguably perfecting the art of the metallic sneaker.

Sure, New Balance has tried it with the 860v2 and adidas with its silver Prada collab, for instance, but ASICS, whether we’re discussing the GEL-Kayano 14, GT-2160, GEL-Nimbus 9, or even the GEL-1130, just makes them, well, better.

ASICS’ x atmos x Undermycar collaboration might not be its most high-profile collaboration or even its best, but it is another example of the sneaker brand’s unrivalled versatility and also a reminder that no one makes a metallic-looking sneaker quite as well as they do.