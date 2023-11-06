Sign up to never miss a drop
Finally, ASICS Is Making Slip-On Dad Shoes

in SneakersWords By Jake Silbert
Every shoe is better as a slip-on. It's true for Salomon, it's true for HOKA, it's definitely true for ASICS, which just made its GEL-Kahana 8 sneaker into a slip-on, of sorts.

To be clear the ASICS GEL-Kahana 8 FL isn't a true slip-on shoe in the sense that you just ease your foot into it and step out, but it's perhaps even better.

This new iteration of ASICS' existing GEL-Kahana 8 shoe ditches conventional laces for ASICS' special Fast Lace system, which is basically just an easily-adjustable elastic and pull cord set-up that allows the wearer to slip into the sneaker, tighten, and go.

ASICS' upgrades are easy to use and don't change the fact that the GEL-Kahana 8 still looks good. What more could you ask for?

Especially as an old man who craves borderline orthopedic dad shoes, I appreciate any sneaker company making its shoes easier to slip on and I'd argue that the GEL-Kahana 8 FL does just that. It's a slip-on in the sense that you don't have to lace anything, which works for me.

It's the same kinda effortless tech that makes Salomon's Quicklace-fitted sneakers so appealing, just with a high-vis ASICS spin that nicely complements the new Y2K-looking GEL-Kahana 8 colorways, a nice look for the otherwise sold-out trail runner.

Unfortunately, ASICS is currently only offering its Fast Lace-fitted GEL-Kahana 8 sneakers in Chinese markets for now — yours for just over $101 via the official ASICS Alibaba store — but I'd love to see it cross the ocean and head West.

Oh well, perhaps in due time. At least there are other excellent tech-y ASICS shoes dropping seemingly every week, including some with their own easy-on lacing systems.

Not that we're lacking retro ASICS runners that lean heavy on technical uppers but would it be so much for sportswear companies to pare back their old-school sneakers to strip away the laces or at least make the laces easy to tighten?

It's always an improvement in my book. Ordinary laces are never superior.

Image on Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
  • Image on Highsnobiety
