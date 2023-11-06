Finally, ASICS Is Making Slip-On Dad Shoes

Every shoe is better as a slip-on. It's true for Salomon, it's true for HOKA, it's definitely true for ASICS, which just made its GEL-Kahana 8 sneaker into a slip-on, of sorts.

To be clear the ASICS GEL-Kahana 8 FL isn't a true slip-on shoe in the sense that you just ease your foot into it and step out, but it's perhaps even better.

This new iteration of ASICS' existing GEL-Kahana 8 shoe ditches conventional laces for ASICS' special Fast Lace system, which is basically just an easily-adjustable elastic and pull cord set-up that allows the wearer to slip into the sneaker, tighten, and go.

1 / 3 Alibaba

ASICS' upgrades are easy to use and don't change the fact that the GEL-Kahana 8 still looks good. What more could you ask for?

Especially as an old man who craves borderline orthopedic dad shoes, I appreciate any sneaker company making its shoes easier to slip on and I'd argue that the GEL-Kahana 8 FL does just that. It's a slip-on in the sense that you don't have to lace anything, which works for me.

It's the same kinda effortless tech that makes Salomon's Quicklace-fitted sneakers so appealing, just with a high-vis ASICS spin that nicely complements the new Y2K-looking GEL-Kahana 8 colorways, a nice look for the otherwise sold-out trail runner.

1 / 2 Alibaba

Unfortunately, ASICS is currently only offering its Fast Lace-fitted GEL-Kahana 8 sneakers in Chinese markets for now — yours for just over $101 via the official ASICS Alibaba store — but I'd love to see it cross the ocean and head West.

Oh well, perhaps in due time. At least there are other excellent tech-y ASICS shoes dropping seemingly every week, including some with their own easy-on lacing systems.

Not that we're lacking retro ASICS runners that lean heavy on technical uppers but would it be so much for sportswear companies to pare back their old-school sneakers to strip away the laces or at least make the laces easy to tighten?

It's always an improvement in my book. Ordinary laces are never superior.