Does Cecilie Bahnsen Have More ASICS Up Its Sleeves?

Cecilie Bahnsen and ASICS have a beautiful thing going here, pretty sneakers included. From the looks of it, they've got more collabs where that came from.

While scrolling through Instagram, I stumbled across a Cecilie Bahnsen Pre-Spring 2024 campaign. Styled with the brand's signature dainty dresses were ASICS sneakers, some from Cecilie Bahnsen's previous collabs — and others never-before-seen.

Specifically, the campaign showcased more Mary-Jane-style ASICS sneakers, including a pink and white pair. When tucked under some roomy trousers, the pretty-in-pink shoes resembled Kiko Kostadinov's Gel-Quantum Levitrack sneakers. But the sole and upper constructions varied some.

Now that I got a better look, the sneakers looks like a spring-worthy take on Cecilie Bahnsen's GT-2160 collab. Please, let it be so.

There was also a blue and grey ASICS sneaker, this time featuring two straps embellished with floral details. Given the GT-2160 collab boasted single straps, we could be looking at a new iteration by Cecilie Bahnsen.

Weirdly enough, Cecilie Bahnsen's campaign appears absent from the brand's Instagram page. At the same time, neither brand has confirmed the pairs, let alone teased any looks. In short, this is all just speculation.

For now, all we have are these angles and ASICS's comment — "Now that is a great style combo," — under a post featuring the campaign photos.

For Cecilie Bahnsen's Spring/Summer 2024 presentation, the brand sent more upcycled ASICS down the runway. In the same breath, it also announced that another ASICS collaboration would launch in early 2024.

It's still unknown what the limited release will entail. My hope? These new Mary Janes, of course.