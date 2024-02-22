Sign up to never miss a drop
Y-3 Turned adidas' Super Shoes Into $450 Beauties

Sneakers
Words By Tayler Willson

Y-3, the ongoing collaboration between Paris-based Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto and adidas, has taken a perfectly excellent set of adidas sneakers in the Adizero Prime X 2.0 Strung and turned them into the best looking carbon super shoes I’ve ever laid eyes on.

Perhaps it’s the shoe’s clean off-white colorway that has me, or the crisp white midsole, whatever it is that's drawing me the Y-3 adidas Prime X 2.0, it's an objectively nice sneaker to look at.

Better still, as is the case with most of adidas’ super shoes, they feel good on foot, too.

Because adidas’ Prime X 2.0 Strung was an already impressive sneaker, even without Y-3, but fused with the minimalist mindset of Yohji Yamamoto, the shoe has been elevated significantly.

Of course, it isn’t just aesthetically that the Y-3 adidas’ Prime X 2.0 Strung impresses either. As I said, it was an already good shoe, it now just looks nicer.

Each sneaker is made with Strung material, a proprietary adidas textile innovation that transforms data into a physical material, and houses a set of carbon ENERGYRODS inside its illegally oversized midsole.

The result? A great looking shoe designed for long runs and beating personal bests and, if that isn’t your vibe, it’s a sneaker that’ll just make you do things quicker.

I suppose the only catch here is the Y-3 sneaker’s significantly higher price point at $450, compared to the $250 you’d be paying for a pair of adidas-only Prime X 2.0 Strung.

Still, each to their own, and if you’re looking for the best looking pair of carbon sneakers in the game, what’s an extra $200 between friends?

Tayler Willson
